"The costs of medical treatment have left James Van Der Beek’s family without funds"

Shortly after the announcement of James Van Der Beek’s death due to colorectal cancer, his wife Kimberly Brook shared a fundraiser opened by the family on Instagram stories. In recent years the actor, the unforgettable protagonist of Dawson’s Creek, had faced illness and the high costs of supporting treatment. He himself had spoken about it a few months ago, when he said he had put up for auction some precious memories of his career. A topic that has become current again now, as described on the GoFundMe page that bears the actor’s image.

The Dawson’s Creek cast mourns the death of James Van Der Beek

Fundraising for James Van Der Beek’s family

“During his illness, the family had to face not only emotional challenges, but also considerable financial difficulties, while doing everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” reads the description which refers to the economic needs of the family made up of his wife Kimberly, but above all, the couple’s six children.

“Following this loss, Kimberly and her children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’ medical care and long battle with cancer have left the family without funds. They are working hard to remain in their home and to ensure their children can continue their education and maintain some balance during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family and the community at large will make a difference in their future journey,” the statement continues. Finally: “Your generosity will help cover essential expenses, pay bills and support their children’s education,” he concludes: “Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a donation to support them.”