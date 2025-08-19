The Crime series "Dept q" will have a second season: when it comes out and what we know so far

The Crime series “Dept. Q: unresolved cases section” will have a second season. After almost three months from the debut on Netflix, on May 29, the police thriller born from the mind of the creator of the giant “The Queen of the Chess” obtained a renewal for a new chapter as standard. The announcement comes directly from the streaming service that distributes the series that has publicly made official the return of this series for new episodes also thanks to a great public success that saw the series stay in the global top 10 of Netflix for six weeks.

Dept. Q: What is the series about

The chief inspector Carl Morck is a brilliant policeman, but a terrible colleague. His sharp sarcasm did not give him friends in the Edinburgh police. After a shooting that causes the death of a young agent and leaves his paralyzed partner, Morck is relegated to the basement becoming the only responsible for the Q department, a unit created recently and dedicated to unresolved cases.

The department is only a facade operation to distract public opinion from the failures of a police force in crisis and without resources that is pleased to get rid of him. But, more by chance than by choice, Carl begins to put together a gang of marginalized and skiddeds that have everything to demonstrate. Thus, when he begins to investigate the case of an important public official who has been disappeared for several years, Carl returns to do what he manages best: to move the waters and not accept a no as a response.

Dept. Q: the review

Dept. Q 2: when filming and locations begin

The second season of the series will be shot and set in Edinburgh which has also been the backdrop to history in the first season. As for the start of the filming, there is still no office but suppose that the set will start between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Dept. Q 2: the cast

Netflix has reconfirmed the entire main cast of the series that will therefore see the return of the cynical Inspector Capo Carl Morck together with his team: Alexej Manvelov in the role of Akram, Leah Byrne in the role of Rose and Jamie Sives in the role of Hardy.

Dept. Q 2: When it comes out on Netflix

Dept. Q 2 could be released on Netflix between 2026 and 2027.