The curious history of the island of the Fagiani, the only one in the world to change nationality every six months

Fagian Island. Credit: Iñaki LL, CC By -a 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



THE’Fagian Island It is an uninhabited river islet, about about 200 meterswith a surface of about 3000 square meterswhich stands on the Bidasoa riveron the border between southwestern France and the Basque countries, in northern Spain.

THE’ île des faisansin French, Isla de Los Faisanes in Spanish, Konpantzia or Faisaien Uhartea/Irla In Basque, it does not only have the name – but on the island there are no volatiles, it seems that the term is an evolution of words that mean passage or toll – but also the “nationality” divided between France and Spain. An interesting condition that concerns the boundaries and the administration of the territories, just like that of the city of Baarle, in Holland, full of enclave.

The French municipality of Hendaye administers the island of the Fagiani for the first part of the year, From 1 February to 31 Julythat Basque di Ireun From 1 August to 31 January. This exchange officially takes place from 1856 and makes the island of the Fagiani not only the smaller territory in the world to be administered in “Condominium” modeor shared, but also the only one where The condominium alternatesinstead of being understood.

History of the island of the Fagiani

Born from a flood And not connected to the mainland, the island has a history linked above all to several treaties of peace and political agreements who were signed on it: his role, precisely because he stood on the river that divided the two powers France and Spainhas always been decisive.

Seat of a Lazzaretto since the beginning of 1600 – which was why it was also called Hospital island – The island of the Fagiani is located in 1615 of engagement of the heirs Of the royal families of France and Spain: the daughter of the king of France is promised to the Spanish heir, while the Spanish infanta – or the princess not intended for the throne – is promised in marriage to the French prince.

Despite these marriages, the relationships between the two states and the general situation of Europe is very tense, so much so that it will lead to what it will be, from 1618 to 1648, the thirty -year war: sanctioned by the Westphalia Treaty, the first dialogues of peace that lead to the closure of the conflict take place on theFagian Island.

Between 1659 and 1660, the island is again theater of engagement between heirs of the two nations and diplomatic agreements to sanction the definitive peace, so much so that the title of Île de la conférence: in 1660 the Treaty of the Pyreneesofficial end of the conflict between France and Spain. This agreement – signed by Cardinal Mazzarino for France and the ambassador Luis de Haro for Spain – is also told by Jean de la fontaine writer in the “Fable of the two goats”which tells the story of two stubborn kids who meet on a bridge, and cannot decide which of the two must give way to the other.

In 1658, as part of the so -called Bayonne treated – with this wording, all the agreements made to establish the agreements between France and Spain are indicated – – the sovereignty of the island of the Fagians in Method shared between the two states.

The decision to manage the island shared in a shared way is linked to the limitation of smuggling and the problems that ran between the fishermen.

How the island of the Fagiani is administered today

The administration of the island, as mentioned, is established by article 27 of Bayonne Treaty:

The island of the Fagiani, also known as the island of the Conference, to which many historical memories common to the two nations are linked, will belong, jointly, to France and Spain.

The two Municipalities of Hendaye Irunwhich “dribble” the island of the Fagiani, constitute a single urban agglomeration divided by the passage of the river, while being part of two different states.

The island of the Fagiani, to date, has changed nationality about 700 times And, every two years, a celebration is held for the exchange.

Since the islet is uninhabited and not connected to the earth, therefore reachable only by boat and only on the occasion of the official celebrations, there are no maintenance works detail to be carried out, if not routine actions of cleaning and maintenance of green areas.

To date, the official figure who holds the administration of the island of the Fagians, still has the title of viceroyas established in the Treaty: for Spain, it is the commander of the San Sebastián naval station, for France, by the deputy director of the departmental management of the territories and the sea (DDTM) of the Atlantic Pyrenees.