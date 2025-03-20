The cyclone Martinho affects Spain and Portugal and will arrive in Italy: the forecasts of bad weather

Damage of the Cyclone Martinho in Lisbon. Credit: @jccaperiodista via x



The Cyclone Martinho he entered the Portugal And Spain With twenty up to 150 km/he strong rains and storms. The powerful Atlantic storm will arrive in Italy Between Saturday 22 March and Sunday 23 March, although very weakened, bringing a progressive worsening of weather conditions especially in the North-West and Center-North. In the Iberian peninsula, bad weather, with alluvial rains and the effects of the recent Laurence stormcausing damage, inconvenience and accidents, causing the death of three people. Always in Spain, 15 regions are in weather alertwith Bilbao airport that had to cancel flights due to the strong winds. The cyclone will later head towards France and Italy.

Passage of the cyclone Martinho on the Iberian peninsula on Thursday 20 March 2025. Credit: Wxcharts.com



The damage caused by the cyclone Martinho in Portugal and Spain

Martinho depression had a significant impact on Portugal, especially in the area of Lisboncausing numerous accidents and inconvenience due to the strong rains and intense winds. The consequences made themselves felt throughout the country, with traffic and injured interruptions. The alert remains high in some areas, to indicate that the situation is still critical. After being hit by the Laurence stormthe fourth disturbance in two weeks that left Spain on Wednesday 19 March, the Iberian peninsula is now facing a new threat. Recent full of rivers in the provinces of Rum raisin And Cordobin Andalusia, they had important consequences: dozens of families were forced to evacuate their homes and 3 victims and one missing were recorded, as reported by the Civil Guard. In Galicia, in the north-west of Spain, the orange alert is active for the risk of storms, strong rains and intense winds.

Cyclone Martinho arriving on Italy: the forecasts

In the next weekend theItaly It will be affected by the passage of the cyclone. The forecasts indicate a good chance of attending important weather phenomena such as storms and hailstorms, concentrated especially on the days of Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 March In the North-West and Center-North, while Southern Italy will be “protected” by a African high pressure bag. Already from Friday, a first disturbance will reach the North-West, bringing the first signs of a deterioration. The highlight Of this first wave of bad weather you will have Saturday, when the effects will extend to the rest of the north and part of the center, with rains and thunderstorms. On Sunday the disturbance will affect Tuscany, Liguria and Piedmont.