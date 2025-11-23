The Davis Cup is the heaviest trophy in the world: how the “salad bowl” is made and why it is called that

For over a century, tennis players from all over the world have competed for the greatest sporting trophy of all: a shiny and imposing silver cup, which the Italians affectionately call “the silver salad bowl”. Behind that curious shape – which resembles a bowl ready to serve a giant salad – lies the history of Davis Cupborn from the passion and intuition of a 21 year old American. Since then the cup has grown together with its myth: from the initial 30 cm and 7 kg, today it is 110 cm high and weighs over 100 kg, even bringing with it a small error, which has remained there as a sign of its fascinating history.

The Davis Cup trophy project was born from a student dream

It all begins in 1900 at Harvard, when an American student named Dwight Filley Davis decides to test the best tennis players in the world. To do this, it not only proposes an international team competition, between the United States and Great Britain: he also designs the trophy. Davis commissioned the cup from a silversmith in Boston, LA Shreve, Crump & Lowpaying out of pocket approximately 1,000 dollars of the time (a figure that today would be equivalent to more than 35,000 euros). The idea is simple and brilliant: a majestic trophy, which represents the union and rivalry between nations. Thus was born International Lawn Tennis Challengewhich was later renamed in his honor Davis Cup.

Davis paid $1,000 out of his own pocket for the first trophy. Credit: National Photo Company Collection, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The shape of the cup is already recognizable: a large one sterling silver basin — an alloy of 92.5% pure silver and 7.5% other metals, usually copper — polished to a mirror-like appearance. Inside, the surface is covered with a layer of burnished goldto avoid oxidation and give warmer reflections under the light. Davis, who probably didn’t imagine the global success of his tournament, inadvertently creates an immortal symbol.

Why it is called a salad bowl: what it is and how much the trophy is worth

Looking at it up close, “the salad bowl” it is not only a piece of history, but also a small masterpiece of goldsmith’s art. Its shape — similar to a paraboloid — is designed to reflect light uniformly. It’s also why the Davis Cup shines so brightly in the television spotlight: the curvature and polish act like a diffuse mirror.

But why is it called “silver salad bowl”? The nickname comes from the wide and shallow shape of the trophy, and come on floral motifs which decorate its surface, making it similar to a large table salad bowl. The expression, born as journalistic irony, soon entered the common language of Italian fans and reporters, establishing itself as one of the most iconic nicknames in the history of sport.

Since 2010 the maintenance of the trophy has been carried out by Thomas Lytethe famous London goldsmith’s shop that also takes care of the restoration of FA Cup of football and the trophy Rugby World Cup. According to estimates from the same laboratory, if the Davis Cup were to be made from scratch today, its value would exceed £200,000 (about 230,000 euros), between precious materials and hundreds of hours of artisan work.

A trophy that changes and grows like a family tree

If you look at the trophy today, it looks like a tower of stacked cupsalmost a totem of world tennis. But he was originally just over tall 30 centimeters and weighed approx 7kg. Over the years, the Davis Cup has literally grown along with its history, turning into a symbol that bears the name of each generation of champions. From 1921 onwards, due to lack of space in which to engrave the names of the winners, a was added silver tray (The “Hello”), then one first base in mahogany in 1933. From there, two more were added, transforming the trophy into a sort of centuries-old tree that grows together with its history.

The Davis Cup weighs more than 100 kg and is over one meter in diameter. Credit: Credit: Draceane, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Today the complete Davis Cup, with all its bases, measures 110cm tall And over 1 meter in diameter. It weighs more than 100 kg: lifting it all is almost impossible, and in fact only the upper part is shown during the awards ceremony.

The biggest cup of all (with a small mistake)

Considered the largest sporting cup in the worldthe Davis Cup does not disappoint expectations: it exceeds any other trophy in size and weight: the FIFA World Cup weighs 6 kg; the Wimbledon trophy, 3.5 kg; even hockey’s Stanley Cup, considered one of the most massive, comes in at “only” 15 kg. THE’salad bowlinstead, with its beyond 100kg and its tiered structure, is a true sculpture symbol of world tennis.

Yet, even monuments have their imperfections. When Italy, winner of the last two editions of the “Tennis World Cup”, won its first Davis Cup in 1976the reporters noticed a curious detail: on the original trophy it was mistakenly engraved “four natches” in the place of “four matches” The error was never corrected and remained as some sort of involuntary signaturea small scar that reminds us how even the most majestic symbols are born from human hands.

Nicola Pietrangeli (team captain), Paolo Bertolucci, Adriano Panatta, Corrado Barazzutti with the Davis Cup in 1976. Credit: ANSA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Today the trophy does not live closed in a museum: he constantly travels the worldparticipating in the Davis Cup Trophy Tour. It has passed through dozens of countries and cities where it is displayed as a modern relic. In a way, it is a silver time machinewhich recounts 125 years of world tennis history.