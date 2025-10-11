The death of Paolo Sottocorona, De Lellis’ daughter, Fagnani’s ‘trouble’ and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! October has now come to life, enveloping us with its warm colours, the scent of rain and the crisp morning air. ‘Tis the season of leaves crunching underfoot, steaming soups, lit candles and those lazy Sundays spent on the sofa with a blanket and… a good dose of gossip, of course!

To accompany you on this second weekend of the month, “Fatti Loro” is back, our weekly column with a high rate of gossip. This time too we have collected for you the juiciest background stories and the most talked about indiscretions. Ready to snoop, my dear gossip addicts?

Goodbye to Paolo Sottocorona

One of the most beloved faces on TV has passed away suddenly. Paolo Sottocorona died at the age of 77, in the late afternoon of October 8th. Many had followed him a few hours earlier live on La7, where he hosted his appointments with the weather. His way of explaining and playing with the public had made him so famous that his Weather Omnibus often achieved the highest percentage of listeners on the entire network for the entire day.

Messages of condolence multiplied after Enrico Mentana, director of TgLa7, shared the news of the meteorologist’s death on Instagram. “This morning for the first time we won’t see him again, just before 8, with his satellite maps and then the photos sent by viewers. A hug to his Dora and his loved ones”, wrote Mentana. Then a moving promise: “Your desk here on the news will remain yours”.

Paolo Sottocorona was much more than a meteorologist

Paolo Sottocorona dead, Enrico Mentana’s decision: “His desk here on the news will remain his”

Fabio Angelicchio is moved live: “I hope you forgive me if I occupy your position today”

Giulia De Lellis mother

Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe have become parents: little Priscilla has been born and the joy is palpable. The rapper, over the moon, has already proclaimed himself “dad of the year” on social media. Giulia is more reserved, who for now has only shared a very sweet shot to announce the birth: in the photo, Tony is seen shirtless, with the newborn lying on his chest, in tender skin-to-skin contact.

The image quickly went around the web, arousing tenderness and emotion. But among so many hearts and congratulations, there are also those who have noticed a curious detail: the little girl’s head is resting right at the height of one of the rapper’s most discussed tattoos, a machine gun. A case, of course, which does not detract from the wonder of the moment, but which did not go unnoticed on social media.

Many also considered the choice to show Giulia in the delivery room excessive. But, as we know, everyone freely decides what to share about their life on social media.

Tony Effe publishes photos of Giulia De Lellis’s birth: Priscilla was born

Carlo Cracco and the survival of the chef

You don’t earn much as a chef. Or rather, you earn what you need to “survive well”. This was said by Carlo Cracco, who is not just any chef. Winner of Michelin stars, owner of restaurants frequented by VIPs and politicians, but also judge of television programs known nationally and internationally such as Masterchef, Hell’s Kitchen and Dinner Club.

“Let’s dispel this myth: you don’t get rich by doing my job. You survive well”, he declared to the Corriere della Sera. Of course, if his goal is survival, many would be willing to survive like him.

Carlo Cracco and his love for his wife (20 years younger). Then the confession on the assets: “I survive well”

Fagnani and the fight in the street

And what kind of beast do you feel? It’s the question we all wanted to ask Francesca Fagnani after the paparazzi incident published by the weekly Today. In the photos, the presenter was immortalized while having a heated discussion with a municipal police officer who was about to fine her: the car was parked in the restricted traffic zone, but without a permit displayed.

A back-and-forth that lasted a few minutes, during which even the doorman of a nearby building intervened. In the end, Fagnani moved the car: “he went around the block and parked just a few meters away, but still in the restricted traffic area and still without permission”. And this is a beautiful beast?

Trouble for Francesca Fagnani, the presenter argues with the municipality (a doorman also intervenes)

Annalisa. Yes, you are fire

“With my husband I don’t miss anything.” Words from Annalisa, who in the new album “Ma io sono fuoco” doesn’t just sing: she sets fire. Especially when it comes to sexuality. In the song Maschio throws a nice stab: “If I were a male I would sell myself” Annalisa sings. Words which he explained in detail to the Messaggero: “It is an important slogan, which recalls Renato Zero, Viola Valentino. It is much easier for a man to deal with issues such as the sexual sphere and to show himself more free in certain situations. If you are a woman, however, you are subjected to the judgment of others. There is gender disparity in this too. In the album I show myself even more uninhibited and explicit than in the past. I wanted to be more pungent”.

And he made this slogan his own in his private life too. Sexuality? “With my husband I don’t miss anything, from this point of view. It’s important to find someone who understands you.” In short, anything but an ethereal diva: here is a woman who knows what she wants, how she wants it and with whom.

Annalisa: “I experience sexuality freely, with my husband I don’t miss anything. 40 years old? Experienced very badly”

Desecration and electropop: Annalisa lights the fire and makes herself heard

Gossippini

The date revealed

Aurora Ramazzotti, almost a year after the marriage proposal, has revealed the wedding date. She and Goffredo Cerza will get married next July. The search for the perfect place was arduous: an epic journey between two regions and twenty locations. But in the end the couple chose.

Silvio Berlusconi’s nephew engaged

Marina Berlusconi’s second son has gotten engaged. Silvio Vanadia, 21 years old, was photographed holding hands with Grelmos, 24 years old, singer and TikToker with 3 million followers. The two have been dating since June.

For the Comas Things were not things

Coma Cose broke up. An indiscretion about the couple had already circulated this summer. In July, rumors spread that Francesca had been spotted with another man at the seaside. In short, there was already a smell of crisis in the air, but confirmation came from those directly involved only this week