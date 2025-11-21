The death of the Kesslers, Samira Lui – Filippa Lagerback, Colombari stopped by her husband and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! November is practically coming to an end, the snow has already appeared and now even in È semper midday by Antonella Clerici you can only breathe the scents of Christmas, between spiced biscuits and ideas for lunch on 25 December.

With this climate of early celebrations and the days that seem to end as soon as they begin, a light break is needed. This is why we have collected the most interesting gossip of the week in our “Fattitheir” column, your refuge in the midst of the storm of life.

Five minutes of relaxation await you… happy reading, my dear gossip addicts!

The death of the Kessler Twins

The death of the Kessler twins has aroused quite a bit of interest. Ellen and Alice, icons of Italian TV, died together on November 17 in their home near Monaco. Born in 1936, raised in post-war Germany, they had shared everything – from escaping from the East to a career between Paris and Italy, up to great success on the small screen. And together they chose to put an end to their lives, considering it impossible to imagine a separate existence.

For years they had been members of a German association that accompanies citizens in the decision-making process relating to the end of life. It was the organization itself that explained that it had followed the two sisters with interviews, clarity checks and meetings with a doctor and a lawyer, as required by German law, until their wishes were confirmed. In Germany, in fact, assisted suicide is legalized even for people who do not have serious illnesses.

Having no children or direct heirs, the twins had arranged the fate of their estate, leaving it entirely to charity to various humanitarian and animal rights organisations. Their disappearance shook the world of entertainment. Many have remembered them, underlining that the twins have always said they wanted to die together, but particularly touching was that of Umberto Orsini, who lived a long love story with Ellen in the golden years.

Their deaths have reignited a debate on the end of life that now seemed to have crystallized. A divisive choice, of course, but which forces us to reflect on the profound meaning of living with dignity and, above all, with serenity. Because if for some the idea is unthinkable, others, on the contrary, are already choosing when and how to end their lives and should do so while receiving all the necessary support.

What does the death of the Kesslers teach us

Samira Lui case – Filippa Lagerback

Claudia Gerini’s words about Samira Lui had an important impact. We’re back talking about the role of women on TV. The actress underlined that after years she still sees “the host and the beautiful girl who turns the letters” on television, the reference – even if no names were mentioned – was to Gerry Scotti, Him and the Wheel of Fortune. Gerini then made a clarification, underlining that it was not a criticism of Samira who is “beautiful and talented”, but of TV: “Today like yesterday, the woman dressed in a sensual and succinct way attracts the public and I don’t think much progress has been made”.

The television critic Massimo Falcioni, above Todaytried to shift attention to another woman on TV who has always had the same not very important role for about 20 years, but who, despite the criticism, has never changed. We are talking about Filippa Lagerback who appears on TV in Che tempo che fa for around three and a half minutes (data specifically referring to the November 16th episode), ‘occupying’ 1.1% of the total duration or 304 minutes.

Although small, Lagerback appears happy with his role otherwise he wouldn’t have held it for so long. Samira Lui, on the other hand, has been described, in recent months, as a “box turner” when in reality she is the “second voice of the Mediaset program”. “And yet, Samira is more in the news – perhaps because of some daring dress – than Filippa relegated to the perennial ‘game of silence’”.

Barbara D’Urso, privileges and Selvaggia Lucarelli

An episode of Dancing with the Stars will be broadcast on Saturday evening and promises to be lively. This week many rumors have come out that are causing a lot of talk, especially about Barbara D’Urso.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, in her newsletter Vale Tutto, harshly criticized Barbara d’Urso’s attitude on Dancing with the Stars, accusing her of presenting herself as a “victim of psychological demolition” despite the numerous privileges she would enjoy: she would be paid hundreds of thousands of euros, with personal make-up and hairstyling (the only one she is granted), a separate dressing room and a huge house at her disposal. Furthermore, all this effort by the production and by Milly Carlucci would not even be rewarded by D’Urso’s attitude.

As if that weren’t enough, to all this there are other indiscretions reported by the weekly Gente. Other competitors, in particular Filippo Magnini, Nancy Brilli and Martina Colombari, would complain of disproportionate treatment towards Barbara who would have more hours available for rehearsals. It is clear that Barbara will not be able to drink the ‘coffee’ with serenity these days…

Columbari and the stop from the husband

After Achille Costacurta spoke openly about the difficult years he lived through, Martina Colombari was finally able to remove a few pebbles from her shoes. For years she and her husband, Billy Costacurta, suffered not only from their son’s difficulties, but also from external judgments that accused them of not being sufficiently present parents.

Thus, both on Instagram and on Dancing with the Stars, Martina let herself go, breaking the family’s usual confidentiality. A choice that slightly annoyed the former footballer, who asked her: “Okay, but enough about Achilles.” Martina, however, explained that, faced with her son’s story, it was impossible not to intervene: with that gesture a painful chapter closed and a new one opened.

Chiara Ferragni consoles herself with the candle

Chiara Ferragni focuses on “cozy Christmas”, or rather on the “warm/enveloping Christmas”, and does so by putting her first candle on the market for the modest sum of 39.90 euros. “It’s gonna be incredible” is the name of the caramel, milk and vanilla scented wax: a pampering for the sense of smell and the soul – especially hers given that the love story with Giovanni Tronchetti Provera would end for the second time.

The entrepreneur would have closed it shortly before the presentation of the Pirelli Calendar. Ferragni would have put an either/or (“Either in or out”) and Tronchetti Provera would not have chosen her. The opposition of his family would also have weighed in on the decision…. Obviously these are just rumours, but the doubt that the magic between the two has broken is becoming more and more concrete.

Gossippini

Happy birthday Enrica

Enrica Bonaccorti celebrated her 76th birthday with an intimate evening at home, surrounded by friends and colleagues such as Mara Venier and Alberto Matano. The party comes as the presenter faces the battle against pancreatic cancer, which is currently inoperable but stable.

Moving on has never been easier

Maria Elena Boschi and Giulio Berruti, who separated after three years together, have already moved on with two lawyers: she with Roberto Vaccarella, he paparazzi with Delfina (the surname is not known). Both seem happy in their new relationships, which are still in their infancy.

Where the finger shouldn’t have been…

During the Florentine stop of her tour, Elodie experienced hilarious moments with the fans, including selfies, autographs and a joke that led her to comment ironically on an unexpected and too invasive gesture… The singer showed her irony and light-heartedness, even signing a school excuse for a fan.

Rosabba Banfi and the tumor

Rosanna Banfi announced on Instagram that the tumor has returned after 16 years, but with courage and irony she confirms that she has successfully defeated it. A warm hug.

Love found again

Vanessa Incontrada spoke on TV about the crisis and the subsequent rapprochement with her partner Rossano Laurini, underlining the importance of taking time and reflecting on one’s emotions: “We learned to be alone and then we missed each other and we found ourselves older and more aware”.