"The Decision"Apple TV announces the new French thriller series starring Raphael Personnaz and Diane Kruger

Apple TV has announced a new series in French after Nectar of the Gods, Liaison, Careme and the upcoming Traques. This is La Décision, a seven-episode French-language thriller starring César Award nominee Raphaël Personnaz (The French Minister, The Richest Woman in the World) and German actress Diane Kruger (ex-wife of Joshua Jackson), winner of the SAG Award (Inglourious Basterds, Saint-Exupéry). Here are the first previews of La Décision.

The cast of La Décision

The series is directed by Martin Bourboulon (The Three Musketeers, Careme) and Louis Farge (Culte, Eldorado). In addition to Personnaz and Kruger, the cast also includes César Award winners Sami Bouajila (Muggers: The Series, Son of God), Comédie Française’s Marina Hands (Lady Chatterley, Off Season) and Fanny Sidney (Call My Agent!).

Produced for Apple TV by Solab Films, the award-winning White Lion Films, a Mediawan company, and M Films, La Décision is produced by César Award nominee Nicolas Tiry (Atlantic Bar), Noor Sadar (Machine, Malditos) and Martin Bourboulon. Based on an original idea by Bourboulon and Tiry, the series was created by Marc Dugain and Corinne Garfin (Coeurs Noirs), Lamara Leprêtre Habib (Dans l’Ombre) and Xabi Molia (Les Sentinelles).

The plot of La Décision

In this gripping race against time, the life of the French president (Personnaz) is turned upside down by the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl. While public opinion is shocked by the little girl’s disappearance, the tragedy personally affects the president, the illegitimate father of the little girl, born from a secret relationship without the knowledge of his wife and her confidant Nora (Kruger). When the kidnapping becomes a matter of state, the entire Elysée apparatus intervenes to find the little girl, but who can the president trust behind the closed doors of the palace? He rose to the top of power thanks to his honesty and integrity and now he finds himself having to decide whether to betray the very values ​​to which he owes his election. Torn between his private life and public responsibilities, the president finds himself immersed in a vortex of false friendships, unrequited love, power struggles, political games and espionage.

When La Décision comes out

The release date of the series has not yet been announced, which will probably be available on Apple TV+ during 2026.