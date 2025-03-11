The demolition of the yellow Sampia sail with the Restart project began

Demolitional calipers on yellow sailing. Source: Municipality of Naples



Began The demolition of the yellow sailreinforced concrete building in an advanced state of degradation belonging to the well -known Residential complex of the Sello di Scampia. The operations, started on March 10 with the presence of the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi and the prefect of Naples Michele di Bari, will be used by conventional demolition techniques and will last about 40 daysand then pass after the Sailanother building of the complex, also already considered in the preliminary redevelopment activities of the area associated with the Pnrr Restart Scampia project of the Municipality of Naples. The same also concerned the structures of the celestial sail, known to the news for the partial collapse that occurred in July 2024.

The demolition operations of the yellow sailing of Scampia

The operations, more in detail, concern the so -called Yellow saildistinct from the best known celestial sail, known for the events of last July. In fact, a partial collapse affected some parts of the structures on that occasion, involving several floors in elevations and causing 2 deaths, 13 wounded and about 800 displaced people. The celestial sail, unlike the yellow one, was awaiting redevelopment interventions in the perspective of Restart project. That is, for the same, demolition activities were not foreseen. The yellow sail, on the other hand, was already scheduled as a structure to be demolished, together with the red sail, which in fact will follow in future activities.

The demolition is carried out through traditional techniqueswhich are usually used for modest buildings and use aid -mechanical organs, such as demolition or crushing calipers. In fact, these machinery can also be seen from the images that we find on the net: the caliper begins its demolition activities from the outside, in particular from the balconies and the side parapets, and then continue towards the internal part, thus eating the perimeter walls first and finishing its demolition operations on beams and pillars. The technique, in this case, follows a demolition approach which is backwards compared to the construction activities, so as to avoid unexpected collapses due to excess concentration of efforts caused by the disorder caused by demolitions.

The Restart project

The demolition of the yellow sailing and the red sail represent a first part of the ambitious project of redevelopment of the Residential Complex of Scampia. The same also provides for the construction of 433 new accommodations energy self -sufficient, spaces intended for urban agriculture, a public park, a school complex and other additional spaces to be built. The financing of the project is of 159 million eurosmainly funds PNRRand the activities now started clearly identify the materialization of what is written on paper, thus implementing the redevelopment strategy of the northern outskirts of the city already started in the 90s began with the demolition of the Sailing F.

State of fact vs. Project status. Source: Municipality of Naples, Restart



The history of the residential complex

The yellow sail, as well as the others, was made Between 1962 and 1975. The structures represented a complex of buildings for residential building and public utility services. The name sail It derived from their particular geometry, which remembered a sail. The design idea, which was aimed at maximization of the use of common spaces and to the integration of the community in the central areas of the buildings, materialized the‘affirmation of thebrutalist architecture In vogue at the time, although some changes to the project and some choices followed over the years radically and negatively engraved on the final result. The residential complex in its entirety consisted of several sails, 4 in the case come today more (in some cases sadly) remembered, historically identified in colors: green, celestial, yellow and red.