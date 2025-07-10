The disappearance of Amy Bradley, the new Docuserie True Crime by Netflix: the true story and when it comes out

Over 25 years after his death, the mystery around Amy Lynn Bradley continues to torment his family and challenge any investigative hypothesis. Netflix brings to the small screen a new documentary in three episodes entitled “The disappearance of Amy Bradley”, which reconstructs one of the most disturbing cases of disappearance on the high seas. Testimonies never completely clarified, investigations hindered and alleged sightings that follow one another over the years: the history of the young American vanished into thin air during a Cruise in the Caribbean remains an open wound, both for his family and for public opinion. With the support of archival images, interviews and new insights, the documentary rekindles the spotlight on a mysterious and disturbing case.

The disappearance of Amy Bradley: true story

Amy Lynn Bradley is 23 years old in March 1998. He lives in Virginia, he has just graduated in physical education, when together with his parents VAT and Ron and his younger brother Brad, he leaves for a seven -day cruise in the Caribbean aboard the Rhapsody of the Seas, a ship of the Royal Caribbean sailed from San Juan, in Puerto Rico, on March 21.

The journey seems to proceed serenely: Amy takes many photos, buy souvenirs and send postcards to friends. He writes that the following day he will be in Aruba. But at dawn on March 24, something changes forever. The previous evening he participated in a style party in the ship’s disco together with his brother and other passengers. It is seen dance and socialize, even with some members of the on -board band. According to the ship’s registers, Brad returns to the cabin around 3.35 and Amy follows him shortly after. They exchange two words, then she sit on a deckchair on the balcony. The father, Ron still sees her there around 5.30. But half an hour later Amy disappeared; Only his sandals and a pole remain and nobody will ever see it again.

The family presses that the crew immediately launches an alarm and prevents the landing from Curaçao, but the official announcement only arrives when many passengers have already left the ship. The first research is superficial and disorganized, while the involvement of the FBI takes place only the next day, but it is now too late to recover fundamental elements. The hypotheses on Amy’s fate multiply: there are several declarations of some witnesses – some immediate, others dating back to months after the disappearance – who claim to have seen the young woman.

Over time, strangeness in the management of the tests also emerge: the photos of Amy taken on board, according to her mother, would have mysteriously disappeared from the official stand; And some reports suggest a possible involvement of crew members. Parents speak of unwanted advances received from Amy and men who seemed to know who she was, despite the fact that she had never given her name. The most disturbing theory is that of human trafficking: Amy would have been kidnapped and sold to a criminal organization. It is a hypothesis that the family has always considered plausible, above all given the activity of trafficking in the Caribbean region between Venezuela and the United States.

Despite numerous sightings, investigations never lead to concrete results. Royal Caribbean defends himself, claiming to have collaborated from the beginning, but for the Bradley the behavior of the company was reticent and not very transparent. Even today the family does not surrender, convinced that Amy is still alive, somewhere. And they hope that – perhaps also thanks to the resonance given by the documentary – someone can finally speak.

The disappearance of Amy Bradley: when it comes out on Netflix

The new document “The disappearance of Amy Bradley” arrives on Netflix, all over the world, Wednesday 16 July 2025.

The disappearance of Amy Bradley: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gkrbfpjrhq