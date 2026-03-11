The documentary on Hans Zimmer to watch on Sky (before the Oscars)

Arriving on Sky, just before the 2026 Oscars – scheduled for the night between 15 and 16 March – a documentary, produced by BBC Studios, which celebrates the life and career of one of the most influential composers in the history of cinema: Hans Zimmer.

A central figure in the musical panorama of the last forty years, Zimmer has redefined the very concept of soundtrack: he has thrilled audiences, experimented with pioneering techniques, broken the conventions of film music and brought an entire generation closer to the unique drama of the orchestra.

Hans Zimmer – The Hollywood Rebel: What to Expect

Titled “Hans Zimmer – The Hollywood Rebel” and directed by Francis Hanly, the docufilm aims to reveal the secrets of the master’s profession: how he manages to scare us, move us and inspire us through music. A personal and in-depth portrait of the most influential and prolific composer of his generation, which allows us to enter the mind of the man whose work has indelibly marked modern cinema.

Through the testimonies of the biggest Hollywood stars who collaborated with him and a journey through his most iconic soundtracks – taken from some of the most beloved films of contemporary cinema, including Rain Man, The Dark Knight, The Lion King (which earned him his first Oscar), Pirates of the Caribbean, 12 Years a Slave and Dune – the film returns an intimate and passionate portrait of a master capable of moving the public like few others.

Hans Zimmer – The Hollywood Rebel: when it airs

The documentary premieres on March 13th at 9.15pm on Sky Arte, streaming only on NOW and available on demand.