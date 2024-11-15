The “drafts” function arrives on WhatsApp to find written and unsent messages: how it works

WhatsApp introduced a new feature called Draft messagesdesigned to simplify the management of interrupted conversations. This novelty is designed not to lose incomplete and unsent messages. Every time you start writing a text without sending it, the app will automatically save it, highlighting it with the green writing “Draft”visible both in the specific chat and in the main conversation list, making it easier to find. To make everything even more convenient, chats containing drafts are placed at the top of the list, thus minimizing the chances of forgetting to send messages in drafts.

Drafts on Whatsapp: how they work

This new feature, long awaited on WhatsApp, fills an important gap compared to other messaging apps, where drafts have been available for some time. The one in the drafts is a simple but necessary functionwhich will avoid unpleasant inconveniences due to answers left pending.

Even the trick of moving the chats in which there is an unsent draft to the top is a great convenience: you won’t have to scroll through dozens of conversations to find the one in which you interrupted writing a message.

In addition to the Drafts feature, the app has recently introduced other interesting new features, including custom listswhich allow you to organize chats into specific sections (for example “Work”, “Family” or “Friends”), which can be added to the predefined “To read”, “Favorites” and “Groups” sections. This last function is particularly useful for those who like to organize their conversations in an orderly manner.

The creation of personalized lists can be done by scrolling through the predefined WhatsApp lists by swiping from right to left on them, pressing the button + and using the interface that appears on the screen to indicate the name of the list And by selecting chats to include.

How to receive the new WhatsApp features

If you don’t see the new WhatsApp functions we told you about in the previous lines, make sure you have the latest version of the app. To make sure of this, open the Play Store of Android ol’App Store of iPhone, go to the section dedicated to app updates and, if necessary, provide for update WhatsApp by pressing the appropriate button located next to the messaging app icon.