The earthquake at the Flegrei Campi of March 13 was M4.6 and not 4.4, Ingv: “The strongest ever recorded in the area”

The Ingv followed the intensity of the strong shock that hit the Flegrei fields on the night of March 13, 2025 at 1:25: initially the magnitude had been measured to 4.4but the value presented in the weekly bulletin issued today by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology is of 4.6with an uncertainty of 0.3. In the bulletin we read that the earthquake of March 13 shows «the greatest magnitude since you have instrumental data». The information is also confirmed by the Ingv website on the page dedicated to earthquakes.

It is not unusual that the INGV updates the values ​​calculated for the magnitude of the seismes: indeed, it is an absolutely normal practice. However, this variation has a particular meaning, because – net of the physiological instrumental uncertainty of the measurement – it would make that shock The most intense ever recorded in instrumental timestherefore in the last 40 years oldeven exceeding the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 which hit the Flegrei fields on May 20, 2024.

However, it must be said that this variation does not alter the overall geological framework of the Phlegrean areain which at the moment we find ourselves in the acute phase of a bradyseismic crisis, with a significant seismicity but without signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

The last weekly bulletin of the Ingv also confirms this, which covers the week from 10 to 16 March and confirms a land lifting speed of approximately 30 millimeters per month from February 15 (increasing from the previous months, which had recorded an average of 10 millimeters per month) as well as a slight increase in the emissions temperature from the main fumarola of Pisciarelli (97 ° C against 96 ° C measured in the previous week). According to the bulletin, «There are no elements such as to suggest significant short -term evolutions».

In short, despite the intensity of the shock of March 13 and the fright and the damage it caused, this earthquake It should not be considered as the warning sign of something big which will take place in the immediate future at the Flegrei Campi.