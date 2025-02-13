‘The economy of the donut’ that is changing the world, by Kate Raworth

The economy of the donut by Kate Raworth is one of those rare books that do not just make you think: they change the way we look at the world. Published in 2017 and translated into over twenty languages, it has become an international best seller. In less than ten years he has been able to influence academic, politicians, city administrations and activists throughout Europe. It is not just economic theory: it is a manifesto for a radical change.

Raworth dismantles the dogmas of the classic economy for a piece – that obsession with infinite growth, the man seen as a rational and selfish agent, GDP as the only successful meter – and replaces them with a new model, which takes into account planetary limits and social needs. The heart of its proposal is a “donut” graphic designer. The graphic representation of a safe and just space in which humanity can thrive without spoving ecological boundaries or leaving anyone behind.

And no, it’s not just a beautiful theory. In less than ten years, the Doughnut Economics He broke through the municipal councils of cities such as Amsterdam and Copenhagen, has entered the political and academic debates and has become a compass for those looking for concrete alternatives to the ecological (and social) disaster towards which we are going to meet.

This new edition updates the debate and brings with it a new introduction by the author, who tells how the donut has gone from paper to reality. Raworth is one of the most brilliant voices of the world economy: lucid, visionary and, above all, pragmatic. You don’t need to be economists to read this book. Just be tired of an economic system that devours the planet and leaves people back. If we want a sustainable future, the donut is the starting point.

The economy of the donut

Kate Raworth

www.edizioniambiente

ISBN: 9788866274155

pp. 432 – 23.00 €