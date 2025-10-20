The Elixir: a new horror film arrives on Netflix, plot and when it comes out

It’s not very often that we see Indonesian horror films, but the month of Halloween brings this and more to Netflix. We’re talking about “The Elixir” (original title: “Abadi Nan Jaya”), a high-voltage production, with zombies anchored and local cultural roots. Directed by Kimo Stamboel, his first foray into the zombie genre, the feature film is also the story of a collapsing family unit (in a nightmare dimension).

The Elixir: the plot

In a remote village near Yogyakarta, Kenes’ family reunites under an already tense sky. Patriarch Sadimin runs a traditional herbal medicine company, but Kenes has ideas for change that put her at odds with best friend Karina. During a family discussion, Sadimin decides to test a cutting-edge potion to obtain eternal youth. Instead of being reinvigorated, however, he suddenly falls into the dream of horror and transforms into an undead being. This is where the chaos begins. The contaminated potion triggers a zombie epidemic that invades the village. Families are divided, wolves confabulate in the darkness, and local traditions become a weapon: Kenes and his loved ones will have to unite if they want to survive.

The Elixir: the cast

The film brings together a cast of actors composed of: Mikha Tambayong (Kenes), Eva Celia Latjuba, Donny Damara, Marthino Lio, Dimas Anggara, Varren Arianda Calief, Kiki Narndra and Yamada Takayuki.

Stamboel wrote the screenplay together with Agasyah Karim and Khalid Kashogi, while the production is entrusted to Mowin Pictures with Edwin Nazir as producer.

The Elixir: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Elixir” enriches Netflix’s horror catalog starting October 23, 2025, in all countries where the platform is active.

The Elixir: the Italian trailer

