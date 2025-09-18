The ending of "Summer in your eyes" Don’t you satisfy you? Then get ready for the movie sequel

On Wednesday 17 September 2025 on Prime Video “finally together”, the eleventh and last episode of the Summer in your eyes 3 was released, the final season of the Young Adult Drama series taken from the books of the writer Jenny Han. But if the ending has not completely convinced you, as has happened to us, there is still hope: at the celebration for the series finale, which occurred with a special screening of course in Paris, Jenny Han and first videos have in fact officially announced that the story of Belly and its chosen will continue with an epilogue film that we are all already waiting for impatience. Here is everything you need to know at the Serie Final and on the film Sequel that has been announced. Obviously, if you have not seen the last episode of the series you should stop here, because there are all the necessary spoilers.

The best first video series drawn from books

As the TV series ends the summer in your eyes 3 (spoiler)

In the last episode, finally the triangle between Belly Conklin and the brothers Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher comes to a conclusion.

Conrad has decided to go to Paris from Belly, taking advantage of the fact that he has to go to Brussels for a medical conference together with Dr. Namazy. He asked for permission from Jere, who wished him good luck, but Belly does not know about the visit.

He arrives at the address that Belly had left him in the response postcard to his letters, and waits for the arrival of Belly. Who arrives in Vespa together with Benito, but from the exchange of kisses on the cheeks of the two we understand that they are no longer together.

And so, on the one hand, in the USA, we witness the conclusion of Taylor and Steven’s storyline – who love herself madly, and she will follow him in San Francisco where he has to go to develop his project of a video game company with Denise; We see Jere that he is preparing to become a famous chef, thanks also to the help of friends, who is definitively clarified with his father, who puts aside the sadness that gave him to return to the house of Cousins ​​Beach and who, in the end, starts with a kiss passionate about his story (at a distance?) With Denise; Meanwhile, Adam Fisher has been downloaded by Kayleigh and Belly’s parents and Steven left Nhovo, remaining as always on good relationships.

In Paris, meanwhile, Conrad is coldly welcomed by Belly, who does not know how to behave. Conrad tells her that she came to wish her for her birthday that she will be the next day and asks her to make him take a tour of Paris. After a fairly classic tour Belly takes him to the roof of the palace from where she looked at Paris when she didn’t know whether to stay or not, and she tells him that it was his letters that made him company in those days.

Then the evening pass with her friends, and Conrad meets Benito, who despite six weeks from the break with Belly still has a poisoned tooth, also with Conrad.

Late in the evening Conrad should take the train to Brussels, but Belly takes him to a point on the Seine where the two begin to dance and, in the end, kiss each other. At this point Belly no longer gets out, and they go to her house where they consume their loved love with passion.

Or maybe not? At dawn of the next morning, in fact, Isabel is distant, and says to Conrad to leave to continue with his plans while she thinks about her own. Conrad does not understand what he has done wrong, and Belly confesses to feel responsible for many mistakes made in the relationship with the Fisher brothers.

And then he asks Conrad if he is sure he loves it or if he is not rather influenced by the fact that since they were children Susannah and Laurel said they were a couple destined to get married. Conrad points out that, on the contrary, he pressed years and years to try to convince himself not to love Belly, for the good of Jere, but Belly says he is not as safe and sends him away.

Staying alone, however, Belly realizes that he actually has no doubt: “I am Belly Conklin, I have brown hair and eyes and I will always love Conrad Fisher” repeats to herself before leaving Connie. He follows him to the train for Brussels, where the two finally rejoin and seal their love. “If there were infinite worlds, I would choose you in every way and in every life” he says.

In the last scenes, Belly says that some time later she returned with Conrad to the house of Cousins, “the home of the promises, which we will have to keep from now on”. The credits begin to flow while seeing photos of Conrad and Isabel who spend Christmas in Paris. End of the series.

Our judgment on the end of the summer in your eyes 3

The series finale gives the spectators what the majority of spectators wanted: that Belly chose Conrad and that the two could crown their love with a kind of “and lived forever happy and happy”, even if there will still be a film that will show us what will happen later.

But however satisfied we can be from the outcome of the love triangle, the fact remains that the conclusion of the series seemed hasty, as if an episode was missing before the term.

In fact, there would be another episode to show us some things that – citing a catchphrase of Boris 4 – were made in “Lo Dimo” instead of “Famo”. We are told that Laurel and John have separated again, we are told that Adam was left by Kayleigh, we are told that Steven and Denise have found a lender that however will make them transfer to San Francisco, we are told that Taylor has become an PR, we are told that Jeremiah (who for two and a half seasons has never looked at a stove) is close to becoming a famous chef. Even the kiss between Denise and Jeremiah seems unexpected: the two have lived for months without ever questioning their friendship, and in the last twenty minutes of the series they discover themselves in love with each other?

Even in Paris the weather has passed too quickly from the penultimate to the last episode. We had remained, at the end of the tenth episode, with Benito asked Belly if, since he had settled in the former Gemma house, he wanted to go with him to Mexico to find his grandmother, and after which she cut her hair.

In the last episode we discover that Belly has left Benito for six weeks because he didn’t feel like doing things too seriously, yet when Belly and Conrad arrive at the appointment with her friends, Gemma makes her congratulations for the haircut.

In short, perhaps we would have needed a further episode to see (in “Lo Famo”) all these steps, but now that we know that the film will come out we accept this haste in bringing the series to conclusion.

The first advances on The Summer movie I Turned Pretty

And therefore first videos has announced that the story of Belly and Conrad will end with a film directed by Jenny Han herself, and written by Han and Sarah Kucserka (showrunner of the series). Obviously the advances on the plot of the film are still premature, but Han’s words bode well.

“There is another important milestone left in Belly’s path, and I thought that only a film could tell her properly. I am grateful to Prime Videos to continue supporting my vision for this story and for having made it possible to share this final chapter with the fans” said Han to the screening of the final of this third season that in the first week of release of the first episodes he had already reached 25 million spectators.

Now we just have to wait for more information on the film that will show us the future of the most “shipped” couple of the TV of these years.