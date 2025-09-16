The EU evaluates to reintroduce the duties on Israeli goods in response to the war in Gaza

After the start of the Israeli offensive massive on Gaza City and the accusations of genocide addressed by the UN to the political and military leadership of Israel, the European Commission has announced the preparation of new restrictive measures against Tel Aviv.

The EU thinks of the duties on Israeli goods

Brussels proposes the reintroduction of duties on Israeli goods, connecting the measure not only to the war in Gaza but also to the continuous violations in the West Bank. The initiative will not be immediate: to enter into force, it must be approved by the EU Council with a qualified majority, which makes the support of at least one of the main Member States, such as Germany or Italy essential. So far both countries have systematically blocked European attempts to increase pressure on Israel. The Commission should formally present the proposals tomorrow, Wednesday 17 September.

The suspension of the facilities of the EU-Israel Association Agreement is also planned

In an interview a Euronewsthe high representative for foreign policy Kaja Kallas has confirmed that the measures will also include the suspension of the facilities provided for by the EU-Israel Association agreement. “This is a significant figure and, as regards preferential treatment, 37 percent of this trade actually enjoy this treatment,” said Kallas, remembering that in 2024 commercial exchanges between the two parts reached 42.6 billion euros. “This step will certainly have a high cost for Israel,” added the high representative, underlining the scope of possible economic consequences. The commission’s orientation had been anticipated by President Ursula von der Leyen during the discourse on the state of the union last week, when he had evoked the hypothesis of hitting commercial relations with Israel for the first time.