The EU Parliament against the death penalty in Israel for Palestinians accused of terrorism

Europe news

A press conference was held in the European Parliament on the introduction by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and members of his right-wing coalition of a bill promoting the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners convicted of terrorism.

It is a bill that would formalize executions within a legal framework applicable only to Palestinians who kill Israelis, but which would not apply to Israelis accused of similar crimes against Palestinians.

The press conference was organized by Lynn Boylan (The Left), president of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Palestine, and Cecilia Strada of the Democratic Party (S&D).

During the meeting, MEPs and representatives of human rights organizations underlined how this proposal constitutes a serious violation of human rights and international law, calling on Europe to consider targeted sanctions and the use of commercial leverage as a tool of pressure. The conference highlighted that remaining silent risks normalizing the daily dehumanisation of Palestinians and undermining the EU’s credibility as a defender of human rights in the world.

Alexander Marchall

