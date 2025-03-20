The EU requires Apple the interoperability of its devices for the DMA: “It must open the iOS system”

The European Union asks to Apple to guarantee theinteroperability for its devices iOS (therefore iPhone and iPad) in compliance with Dma (Digital Market Acts), the law that aims to guarantee greater competition in the digital market and to limit the power of large technological platforms, the so -called gatekeeper. In particular, based on the guidelines published yesterday, the EU established that Apple must allow access to nine key features of iOSincluding peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connectivity, NFC technology and device association system. The goal is to eliminate the limitations that have so far made the integration of non -Apple products difficult with the ecosystem iPhone.

For Apple, this imposition represents an important challenge, given that it goes against the “closure” of its ecosystem, a philosophy that has made the company famous over the decades. The Cupertino company claims, in fact, that the European Commission is limiting its ability to innovate and that the obligation to make its technologies available to third parties can create safety and privacy problems for users. The EU, for its part, believes that theinteroperability Among devices belonging to different ecosystems should increase the choice for consumers and stimulate innovation in the Tech sector.

What does the EU require in Apple

The European Union has started Two specific procedures To determine how Apple should conform to the DMA interoperability rules. The first concerns the connected devices: Apple will have to guarantee that accessories such as Bluetooth headphones, third -party smartwatch and smart TVs can interact more effectively with iPhone. For example, one Non Apple smartwatch should be able to View notifications from an iPhone without problemsand a smart speaker should be associated with an iOS device with the same ease with which you can connect a Homepod. What would change with the entry into force of these news? For example, Google it could make it work Airdrop (the function that allows the transfer of files in wireless mode) also with devices Android; True wireless headphones producers, on the other hand, could support Shareplaya functionality that works only with the Airpods.

The second procedure concerns the requests for interoperability made by the developers of applications. Currently, Apple imposes restrictions on many functions of the operating system, making it difficult for third -party apps integrating certain hardware and iPhone software characteristics. The European Commission has asked the company to provide more detailed technical documentation and to guarantee certain times for the revision of requests for access to iOS functionality. In this way, developers will be able to offer more advanced and competitive services, expanding the possibilities for end users.

THE’EU has decided to intervene on these points because He believes that Apple is abusing his dominant position in the smartphone marketpreventing devices and software developers from offering solutions fully compatible with the iOS ecosystem. The DMA, in fact, was designed to prevent i gatekeeper Create barriers that limit competition.

Apple’s response

As the company founded by Steve Jobs To the news imposed by the European Commission? Apple’s response It is clearly obvious: he does not well look these impositions, because according to him the Commission is specifically targeting his business model, while other large technological companies would not be subject to equally restrictive measures. In particular, Apple said:

Today’s decisions envelop us in bureaucracy, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give our new features for free to companies that must not play according to the same rules. It hurts our products and our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users.

The decisions taken by the European Commission are binding and, if Apple does not follow them, would meet heavy penalties that can reach up to 10% of its global annual turnover. However, the company will have the opportunity to defend itself in the registered office, and it is not excluded that the affair drags itself for a long time between recourse and various counter -appeal. It is not said that it happens, but it is an absolutely possible scenario. We will see.