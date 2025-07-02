The explanation of the ending of The Sandman (to prepare for the second season)

It was August 2022 when he made his debut on Netflix with 10 episodes one of the most beautiful fantasy series ever. We are talking about The Sandmanthe Netflix revelation series that gives life to the history of the homonymous comic by Neil Gaiman, considered one of the best ever written. This series, a dark fantasy with mythological shades, tells the story of Morfeo, the king of dreams, and drags the kingdom of dreams into an enchanted world, where they come to life and give humans the opportunity to live an alternative life, at least for a few hours a day.

But what happens when Morfeo is captured and there is no one anymore to govern dreams? The world goes in chaos and people fall into a deep sleep from which they can no longer wake up. If the plot is already compelling of his, the ending of this series is even more so because it leaves the public a nice cliffhanger who already makes the air of the second season savor, coming to Netflix on July 3.

The review of The Sandman

As The Sandman ends

In the last episode of The Sandman we are faced with the vortex that risks destroying the world of dreams forever, and consequently the real world, sending everything in chaos. The only one who can kill the vortex, and intends to do so, is Morfeo but must have to do with the fact that the so -called vortex is nothing more than a girl, the daughter of the only person who managed to wake up from the deep coma in which men have fallen to the disappearance of Morfeo. And it did not end here because this young girl, named Rose, was approached by Morfeo’s perceive enemy, the “bad”, king of the nightmares that everyone knows like Corinthian and which is nothing more than a creation of Morfeo himself.

Corinthian wants to use Rose to destroy Morfeo and take possession of his kingdom but is discovered by the king of dreams that destroys him with the same hands with which he had created it. Now, however, the world of dreams is in total chaos and begins to mix with the real world creating paradoxes that must be managed in some way. The only one to be able to save everyone is Rose who, pushed by the will to save his brother and grandmother, will decide to be killed by Morfeo to restore balance. The vortex, after all, is a random event that occurs unexpectedly and without notice every total years without ever being able to understand the cause.

Thus, Morfeo is ready to eliminate roses but his grandmother will reveal that the cause of the creation of the vortex was she and her relationship with a man with gold eyes and will suggest to the girl, who is in the world of dreams, to look within her and give Morfeo what makes her the vortex, that is, her heart that will then be immediately destroyed. Morfeo, after eliminating the vortex, will immediately understand who he created it, the man with gold eyes who is his brother Desiderio, another immortal like Morfeo, who went down to the kingdom of humans to join with a mortal and voluntarily creating a vortex to destroy his brother.

In addition, at the end of the episode, we discover that Lucifer, who had lost a fight against Morfeo during the series, decides to take revenge with the king of dreams and prepares a plan to destroy it.

The sandman 2: cast, trailer, plot, when it comes out