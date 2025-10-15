The Family Plan 2: the trailer for the sequel to the action comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg

Two years after the first film, The Family Plan 2 arrives on Apple TV (the plus has been removed from the official name of the platform in the meantime), the sequel to the action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg in the role of a special agent, but also a family man. Here are all the previews – from the cast to the plot up to the release date – and the official trailer in Italian for The Family Plan 2.

The cast of The Family Plan 2

In the cast, along with Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby return in the role of members of the Morgan family. They are joined by new performers: first of all Kit Harington, the unforgettable Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, and then Peter Lindsey, Theodore Lindsey and Reda Elazouar.

The Apple Original Film is produced by Skydance Media, directed and produced by Simon Cellan Jones and based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall, who also serves as executive producer. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, along with Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures and John G. Scotti.

The plot of The Family Plan 2

In The Family Plan 2 it’s vacation time for the Morgan family! Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect trip for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their children abroad, until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) suddenly emerges with unfinished business. An international cat-and-mouse hunt ensues as Dan and his family bicker, argue, and become ever closer together through a series of bank robberies, silly Christmas pranks, and daring car chases across European landscapes.

When The Family Plan 2 comes out

The film will be released on Apple TV on Friday, November 21, 2025.

The trailer for The Family Plan 2