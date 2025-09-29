The Fili-EU party won (among the protests) the elections in Moldova: the largest NATO base and a huge deposit of weapons at stake

High voltage in Moldova where it is voted for the renewal of the 101 parliamentary seats of the former Soviet Republic: when the bare of the cards is 97 percent, the European Filo European Party of President Maia Sandu is the most voted with 49 percent of the votes scrutinized. The “Patriotic Block” party stops at 25% of the preferences, led by the former president Igor Dodon, who wants to remove the nation from closer ties with Brussels and bring the country back to the Moscow orbit.

President Maia Sandu votes in Chisinau

Once again the vote – traditionally pro West – of the Moldovan diaspora is decisive which constitutes almost a fifth of the electorate and which in 2024 delivered to the Europeanists the victory in the referendum on adhesion to the Union thanks to just 13 thousand gap votes. Today he guaranteed the Sandu party to remain at the helm of the country. The turnout, the highest ever recorded in a legislative election, stood at 51.9 percent: at the end of the seats at 21 rooms there were still long rows of voters waiting in front of the polls.

In a voltage escalation, Filorussi leaders have however proclaimed the victory of the opposition parties in the autonomist aircraft of Transnistria (with 51% of the votes) and Gagauzia (with 80%) and are presiding over the building of the central electoral commission by denouncing possible fraud that took place abroad.

The Russian Filo Party is particularly strong in Transnistria (51%) and in the autonomist region of Gagauzia (82%) – here the data in real time

Although on the wool thread, the party of President Maia Sandu (who in 2021 obtained the absolute majority of parliamentary seats, 62 out of 101) seems to still be destined to reach the 51 seats necessary to guarantee the parliamentary majority and continue to push the country towards adhesion to the European Union, without having to find agreements with minor formations.

Difficult vote in Moldova between sabotages, false bomb alarms and alleged transport organized by Transnistria

It should be remembered how the elections in Moldova have taken on a particular value given the tensions between Moscow and born burst with the war in Ukraine. To characterize the Moldovan vote is certainly the choice between integration with the European Union or a return to the orbit of Moscow (which in the autonomous region of Transnistria has a contingent of 1500 soldiers).

To contend for the game are therefore two blocks. The action and solidarity party of President Maia Sandu, pro-western, who holds a solid parliamentary majority since 2021, clashes with several philorussian opponents.

La Moldova at the crossroads between European future or return to the Russian orbit

The Patriotic Block of the Filorussian alliance of socialists and communists led by the former president Igor Dodon, will join with the other political forces close to Moscow, such as the party of our party by Renato Ustatii. The alternative block will also be decisive: officially pro -European, but in reality guided by figures such as Ion Ceban and Ion Chicu, men linked to the former president Dodon.

This leaves a lot of uncertainty about the possible results of the vote, above all given the dissent towards the party to the government that emerged in some particularly sensitive areas of the former Soviet country. At 2021 policies the PAS conquered the absolute majority, but now the missed reforms and the strong economic impact of the war in Ukraine on one of the poorest countries on the continent weighed.

High voltage in Moldova: another philorussian party excluded from the elections

The tones of the election campaign returned the weight of the stake. SANDU spoke of a vote on which “Sovereignty, Independence, Integrity and European future depend on Moldova, accusing Moscow of interference. The Russian press agency Tass has released a note of the SVR foreign secret service that even fears a European employment of the country coordinated with a landing born in Odessa.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned that Russia is spending hundreds of millions of euros to try to “take power in Chisinau” in a campaign that has described as “increasingly radical”. The alleged plans include a large -scale operation of purchase of votes, IT attacks on critical government infrastructures, a plan to encourage mass revolts around the elections and a vast online disinformation campaign to influence voters. The Moldovan authorities have tried to repress these phenomena by conducting hundreds of raids in recent weeks, during which dozens of people have been arrested, while some parties have been banned.

Russian disinformation to influence the vote in Moldova: “Born and EU want to conquer it”

The geographical factor explains the interest of the powers. Beyond the south border, in Romania, there is the NATO base in Costanza, destined to become the largest in Europe; In the east, Transnistria, Philorussian secessionist republic that houses the largest ammunition deposit on the continent in Cobasna.

Also to the south, beyond the autonomous region of Gagauzia, also a philorussian, there are Moldovan ports on the Danube that have become fundamental for exports of Ukrainian wheat.

Do you say Moldova or Moldova?

If at the end of the bare (and of the possible appeals) nobody will conquer the absolute majority, the risk is the scenario of a “technical government” also supported by pro -Russians: a “Georgian solution”, with an ambiguous balance between opening to the European Union and rapprochement in Moscow, maintaining a formal neutrality on the conflict in Ukraine.