The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Culture

The films and TV series to watch this weekend

The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The smallest car in the world is from 1962 and weighs only 59kg
The films and TV series to watch this weekend
“Europe alongside Ukraine: to defend freedom and democracy”, follow the direct