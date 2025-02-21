The films and TV series to watch this weekend





Dear spectators, put yourself comfortable.

It is Friday and the time has come to live incredible adventures through films and TV series, between the small and the big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which to lose yourself, get excited and dream of being comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – what to see on the weekend”, the weekly newsletter of Toray.it dedicated to the titles not to be missed on the weekends. To you the choice and good vision.

At the cinema

Madly Folly, new comedy by Paolo Genovese, the story tells a first appointment with an original turning point: the thoughts of the protagonists come to life, revealing the personalities who live in their mind, between rationality and madness. Vote 7.2 The trailer The review

Anore Anora, by Sean Baker, follows a sex worker between New York and Las Vegas who marries the son of an oligarch impulsively. But the fairy tale risks collapsing when his parents, furiously, come from Russia to cancel the marriage. Vote 8.5 The trailer The review

The seed of the sacred fig The seed of the sacred fig, of Mohammad Rasoulof, follows IMAN, appointed judge in Tehran while they burst into protests. When his gun disappears, suspects of his wife and daughters, giving way to a paranoid investigation that undermines the family and exceeds all limits. Vote 7.5 The trailer The review

Streaming

The White Lotus 3 Available on first videos The experiences of the guests and employees of a resort in a week of vacation. During their stay, dark complexities emerge in travelers, employees and also in the same paradisiacal place. Vote 9 The trailer The review

History of my family Available on Netflix History of my family follows Fausto on his last day of life, exploring the meaning of belonging to a clan that always remains next to it. Between joy and pain, tells the link between parents and children, the fears of the future and the emotion of being a family. Vote 7 The trailer The review

Win or Lose Available on Disney+ Win or Lose, Pixar animated series, follows the Pickles, a softball team of a middle school in the week before the championship. Each episode shows a different point of view: insecure players, overprotective parents, coach and even a referee in love. Vote 8 The trailer The review

Reacher 3 Available on first videos Reacher is under cover for the goddess, infiltrated in the organization of a rich man and suspicion. Among the criminals a well -known face appears: a killer who, ten years earlier, had killed two of his colleagues. Vote 8 The trailer The review

Zero Day Available on Netflix Zero Day explores the search for truth in a world in crisis, between conspiracy theories and out of control forces. The series questions the border between reality and imagination, showing how chaos can depend on our own actions. Vote 8.5 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

The man who knew too much Broadcast on Friday 21 February at 9.10 pm on Rai Movie On holiday in Morocco, the McKenna spouses witness a murder. The dying reveals to Ben, a doctor, an imminent attack in London. When he goes to the police, his son is kidnapped to prevent him from speaking, dragging him into a dangerous intrigue. The trailer

House of Gucci Broadcast on Saturday 22 February at 22.00 on Rai Movie Ridley Scott’s film tells the rise and fall of the Gucci family, between fame and tragedies. At the center, Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995, with Adam Driver in the role of the entrepreneur and Lady Gaga in that of Patrizia Reggiani, principal of the crime. The trailer