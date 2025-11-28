The final farewell to Vanoni, Rodriguez worries, Elodie blurts out and the other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! We have reached the last weekend of November, the snow has covered Italy and Christmas playlists are now allowed without too much criticism. The countdown to Christmas will officially begin on Monday with the opening of the first box on the Advent calendar.

In this climate of premature lights and days that set before they even begin, a light break is needed. That’s why we’ve collected the juiciest gossip of the week in our “Fact them” column, your little safe corner in the cheerful chaos of late November.

Five minutes of relaxation await you… happy reading, my dear gossip addicts!

The farewell to Ornella Vanoni

Ornella Vanoni’s funeral took place on Monday 24 November in the parish of San Marco, in the Brera district of Milan, where a crowd made up of friends, colleagues and many fans said goodbye to the artist for the last time. The homily, entrusted to Don Garbini, a friend and musician, celebrated the spirituality and expressive strength that characterized his entire career.

The ceremony was marked by music: Paolo Fresu’s trumpet resonated in the church and his granddaughter Camilla Ardenzi paid a moving tribute by reading a few intense words for her grandmother, “Dear grandmother, I carry a part of you inside me. Eternal”, and singing some verses of Senza fine. The coffin, carried out by her nephew Matteo, was accompanied by the applause and memories of those who loved her.

Among the most touching tributes, that of Gino Paoli, physically absent but present with a cushion of yellow roses, the singer’s favorite color, symbol of joy, light and a love that later became a friendship that lasted a lifetime.

Always sorry for not having been close to her son Cristiano when he was little, Vanoni had built a wonderful relationship with her grandchildren Camilla and Matteo, who, guests at Storie Italiane, remembered a loving and funny grandmother, capable of always seeing “who they really were” and remaining present in every detail of their lives.

Funeral of Ornella Vanoni, the touching farewell words of her grandchildren Matteo and Camilla: “When grandmother loved you, the world was painted in the most beautiful colors”

Magnini and Pellegrini, after love there is hatred

Filippo Magnini, guest on the November 25 episode of Belve, spoke about the historic relationship he had with Federica Pellegrini, which lasted from 2011 to 2017. The former swimmer defined it as “not a good story”, explaining that today, looking back, he no longer considers it an important love. According to Magnini there would have been a lack of respect, especially on the part of his ex-partner, and only “the very first times” would have been positive.

Now married to Giorgia Palmas and father of two daughters, Magnini admits that he still feels a hint of bitterness about how the relationship ended. Very harsh words which obviously reached the person concerned who replied, not without amazement. “Knowing how it really went makes me laugh. I don’t want to say anything else”, declared Pellegrini a The Press. The champion today is happily married to her former coach Matteo Giunta and mother of little Matilde. Both have built their own lives today, and perhaps this confession, so many years after the end of their relationship, could have remained unsaid.

Filippo Magnini in Belve shoots nothing at Federica Pellegrini: “There was no respect”

Federica Pellegrini responds to ex Magnini, after his stinging statements to Belve

Belen Rodriguez, her health is worrying

In recent months, Belen Rodriguez has appeared several times at the center of controversial episodes – from family quarrels to discussions in clubs and on the street – raising concerns among fans and professionals. The latest case occurred during an event in Milan organized by Vanity Fair, where the showgirl appeared in visibly difficult conditions: tired, slowed down in speaking and accompanied by the hand on stage by the presenter. The journalist Gabriele Parpiglia, who has always been close to the Rodriguez family, reported the background.

The public, struck by the videos circulating on TikTok, criticized the organization of the event for having allowed her on stage despite her obvious state of unwellness. The event partly recalled what happened to Fedez last year at “Sarà Sanremo”, on the occasion of the presentation of the song with which he would compete at the Festival, “Battito”.

After hours of silence, Belen intervened on social media explaining what had happened: she said she had experienced a heavy episode linked to depression and panic attacks, disorders that she has faced for years and which she had recently spoken about. On the evening of the event, finding herself without her children, she had taken more sedatives, ending up feeling “completely stoned”.

The showgirl expressed discomfort in showing herself so vulnerable in front of the public, underlining how difficult it is to reconcile mental fragility and media exposure. He assured that he is being treated and is working with a psychologist to be able to manage everyday life better. It hasn’t been a simple year for Belen, between the family tensions that kept her away from her sister Cecilia for many months, and the arguments that went viral on social media.

“Belen in bad condition at an event, the host takes her by the hand”: the episode worries the public

Belen out of control at an event. The confession: “I took too many tranquilizers, I’m treating myself. I skip work so I don’t show myself like this”

Elodie, the phone, the video and the reaction

During Elodie’s concert in Messina, two men in the understage filmed her from too close during Black Nirvana and she, without stopping the show, moved the phones away, causing one to fall. One of the two was the accredited photojournalist Antonio Caffo, who explained that he had only done his job and that the singer probably did not know of the presence of the press. The case has sparked debate online and comes shortly after another episode in which Elodie reported inappropriate contact by a fan.

There was a lot of talk about the issue, and in the end the singer also wanted to have her say through a story on Instagram. “Pointing the phone in your face without even saying hello is horrible. Let’s go back to hugs and put this phone in the ass,” wrote the clearly annoyed artist. Elodie does not mention the Messina episode, nor the photojournalist involved, but the message is clear: the invasion of personal space – whether by overly enthusiastic fans or phones stuck a few centimeters from her face – is becoming a limit beyond which she is no longer willing to tolerate.

Elodie, filmed from too close, gets furious. But he was a journalist: “I was there to work, here is the offending video”

The slab-gate at Ballando

Dancing with the Stars has no shortage of twists and turns. Francesca Fialdini has been sidelined for weeks with a fractured rib and a foot injury, but someone within the program has questioned her injury, going so far as to ask her to show the x-rays. The presenter defined the request as “cheap” and offensive, while Milly Carlucci clarified that it was a misunderstanding with Fabio Fognini, who never asked for the x-rays but only observed, as an athlete, that a fracture takes time to heal.

The presenter says she was hurt by the insinuations, between those who first called her a “softie” and those who then doubted the real seriousness of her injuries. Now Fialdini will return to the race on December 6th for the repechage episode, while the controversies continue behind the scenes.

Milly Carlucci, the truth about the case of Francesca Fialdini’s X-rays: “I have to make a serious clarification”

While dancing, who asked for Francesca Fialdini’s x-rays? Filippo Magnini breaks the silence (and she replies)

The gossippins

New troubles for Chiara Ferragni

The prosecutor’s office asked for a sentence of one year and eight months for Chiara Ferragni for Pandoro Gate fraud. The influencer reiterated that he acted “in good faith”. In short, another Christmas that is anything but sparkling awaits Chiara.

Stefano De Martino returns to his friend

According to the weekly magazine Oggi, Stefano De Martino would have spent an entire weekend with Gilda Ambrosio, his “special friend”. We talk about the two cyclically, officially they would just be very good friends, but the doubt that there is more to connect them is always around the corner. Who knows what’s really going on between them…

Pippo Baudo’s 10 million euro inheritance is not enough

Pippo Baudo’s inheritance, estimated at around 10 million, would not yet have been accepted by the heirs because they would not have accepted a valuation considered too low compared to the earnings and assets accumulated by the tenant. Between properties, land and assets, the actual value could be much higher, which is why the procedure remains frozen.

Strip the news is news

After the news of the return of Striscia la Notizia on TV no longer every evening, but with five event evenings, two historic faces of Antonio Ricci’s program have announced that they will no longer be part of the editorial team. Who are we talking about? Max Laudadio and Stefania Petyx. They thank everyone and then add: “Our story doesn’t end: it simply changes shape.”