The first investigations on the Air India accident concluded, but the report is not yet public: what we know

Flight accident AIR AIR India.



The flow of fuel in the engines of the Boeing 787 precipitated in theFlight accident AIR AIR India AI171 it may have been interrupted during take -off, causing the crash in which June 12th they died 241 of the 242 people on board. This is what the Wall Street Journal Based on the declarations of some anonymous sources. According to these sources, the investigation conducted by the Indian body Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) would have concentrated its investigations on the actions of the pilots rather than on the technical state of the aircraft, which would seem to have been in accordance with the moment of disaster. The preliminary report of the accident, which could contain this information, has arrived today in the hands ofAircraft Accident Investigation Bureauthe Indian Authority that is leading the investigation, but has not yet been made public.

We immediately reiterate that This is not the time to launch yourself into conjectures or speculations: international laws establish that preliminary reports must be made public, therefore it is only a matter of time before everyone can read with their own eyes what is contained in the AIB report.

However, we can do some Considerations of an exquisitely technical nature. First of all, the information on the fuel flow comes from the fact that the Flight Data Recorder of a aircraft (the so -called “black box”) records every action made by the pilots and any measurement made by the sensors. In this case, the “shutdown of the engines” (but more properly we should speak of interruption of the fuel flow) would be recorded in the black box as the lowering of the two black round swichs that you can see in the photo below from the potion Run (presence of input fuel flow) a Cutoff (absence of flow).

These two switches must in fact be raised before they can lower them, then It is practically impossible that both are deactivated by mistake. Their deactivation therefore seems more compatible with an intentional gesture, but remember that The pilots sent a SOS to the control tower before the crash. The exact dynamics of the accident is therefore still to be clarified, and how we repeat this is not the time to conjecture.

For now, you just have to wait to be able to view the preliminary report of the AIB, which could be made public already tomorrow. However, remember that The purpose of a preliminary report is not necessarily finding the causes of an accident But indicate what was found by the first analyzes and what are the evidence available.