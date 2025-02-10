The first underwater post office is located in Vanuatu and sends waterproof postcards

Credit: Vanuatu Post



If I told you to think “to the strangest post office in the world“, perhaps someone would think of that of Santa Claus, in Lapland. In reality, however, the most bizarre ever is perhaps thepost Office underwater by Vanuatuthe first of this type all over the world. Open the June 30th 2003is located on the backdrop ofHideaway Islandone of the 83 Islands which make up the archipelago, in Oceania. The purpose of the project: raise public awareness on topics related to global warming and climatic crisis.

The office was made about 50 meters away from the coast and a depth of 10 footremains open for one hour a day and is reported on the surface by one flag And it was designed to allow fans of snorkeling and diving to ship special postcards waterproof.

Credit: Vanuatu Post



I know someone will be wondering how the stamping, Since underwater the ink does would ruin Immediately … well, they thought about this too! Instead of using a traditional stamp they developed a special metal tool that makes one stamping in reliefvalid both for national and international shipments.

On the island the opening hours are posted during which it is possible to find employees That help tourists to send the postcards, while during the closing times there is still a box to make independently pill. These are the words of Vira Timbaci, director of this curious office:

Hundreds of postcards in the underwater post office (…) their number rises when the cruise ships arrive in port are used every week.

To date, however, Tuvalu is not the only country to have conceived a underwater post office: over the years they have also done the same Japan, Norway And Malaysia.