The Flegrei camps slows the seismicity, with only 4 shocks higher than 1.0 m: the last INGV bulletin

The content of the weekly BC bulletin on the Flegrei fields.



To the Campi Flegrei The past week was characterized by a relative seismic tranquility: according to what reported in the last Bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv, between 8 and 14 September they were registered only 32 earthquake shocksOf Maximum magnitude 2.1 (against the 98 SISMI of the previous week) and a lifting of the soil due to bradyseism which remains unchanged with a rate of 15 ± 3 mm per month.

No significant variation in the area of ​​the Aeronautica Academy – Monte Olibano, where instead a soil lowering of 2.5 cm After the strong shock of magnitude 4.6 of 1 September. Parameters also stable from a geochemical point of view, with an average temperature at the main fumarola of Pisciarelli which remains stable around the 94 ° C.

32 earthquake shocks detected, but only 4 with magnitude> 1

In the week between 8 and 14 September, the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv found 32 earthquake shocks magnitude between 0.0 and 2.1. Only 4 of these SISMI, however, have had magnitude greater than 1.0. As always, the depth of these earthquakes has proven to be rather superficial, not exceeding 2 km: in the Bradisismic areas such as the Phlegraean areas, in fact, seismicity is not due to the activation of faults but the lifting of the soil.

Hypocenters of earthquakes with MDGMP magnitudes located at the Flegrei Campi between 8 and 14 September. Credit: ingv



The long -term trends for the geochemical parameters of the area is also confirmed: stable the flows of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other gases emitted in the Pisciarelli area, where the temperature has shown an average value of ~ 94 ° C.

Lifting of the soil due to stable bradisism at 15 mm per month

From the point of view of the lifting of the soil due to bradisism, this week the average value is also confirmed to 15 ± 3 millimeters per month, a rate halved compared to the average of 30 m, a month detected mid -February and late March, in which intense seismic shamans with rather violent shots had occurred.

From January 2024 the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is about 33 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 14/09/2025. Credit: ingv



The INGV did not highlight even significant variations of the deformation patterns in the area of ​​the Aeronautica Academy – Monte Olibano, where instead a lowering of the soil of 2 cm had been detected last September 1, following the strong shock of magnitude earthquake 4.6.

The synthesis of the Ingv bulletin of 16 September on the Flegrei Campi

From the weekly bulletin on the Flegrei fields issued by the Ingv on September 16 it emerges that: