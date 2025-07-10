The forbidden city of Gabriele Mainetti has arrived on Netflix and you have no more excuses so as not to see it

Culture

The forbidden city of Gabriele Mainetti has arrived on Netflix and you have no more excuses so as not to see it

The forbidden city of Gabriele Mainetti has arrived on Netflix and you have no more excuses so as not to see it

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
‘Now I’ll tell you how it went by Alessandra Bianchi
Europe designs its war jet, but a clash between France and Germany endangers him
The forbidden city of Gabriele Mainetti has arrived on Netflix and you have no more excuses so as not to see it