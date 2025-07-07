The friendly finding becomes digital: how to fill in the CAI digital form

There Friendly accident observationalso known as “Blue module” or Cidis officially supported by the digital version of the CAI module starting from 1 July 2025thus allowing you to report a road accident to your insurance company even more smart. Starting from the date in question, in fact, the insurance companies are obliged to make available to their customers apps and web portals that allow to fill in the form in electronic format, attaching data, photographs and the dynamics of the accident, directly from smartphones, tablets or computer. The validity of the document will be guaranteed by the digital signature, which must be affixed using it Spid (Public digital identity system) or the Heaven (Electronic Identity Card). However, the Possibility to continue using the paper module If you prefer it to the electronic one. This is what can be seen from Regulation no. 56 of 25 March 2025 ofVAT (Insurance Institute on Insurance).

This transformation represents an important evolution in a context, such as the Italian one, in which road accidents are far from rare. Just think that, according to what was declared by AIPED (Italian Association Estimators Experts Damage) only in 2024 about it have occurred 1.8 million claimsel ‘80% of these was liquidated through the direct compensation procedurethat is, a mechanism that allows the assures to be compensated directly by your company, without going through that of the counterparty.

How the friendly digital observation works

With the entry into force of the New IVASS regulation n. 56 of 25 March 2025 Insurance companies now have the obligation to provide digital tools for the management of road accident practices. Fill in, sign and send the CAI form entirely in digital format is therefore absolutely feasible: just access the platform provided by your company, insert the information requested – as a date, time and place of the accident, plates of the vehicles involved, dynamics of the accident, any visible damage, etc. – And attach photographs. Once the compilation is completed, the document must be digitally signed by both drivers, through Spid or Heaven. Only in this way The form will have full legal validity.

The digital signature, in this context, represents a guarantee of authenticity and integrity of the document: that is, it ensures that the data have not been changed after the subscription and that the identity of the signature is certain.

From an operational point of view, this innovation does not revolutionize the opening times of a accident. According to what is clarified by Luigi Mercuriopresident already mentioned AIPED“The introduction of the CAI digital module can certainly improve the quality of the collected data, reduce material errors and facilitate the transmission of documents»But it is also true that this novelty”It does not affect the only opening of the accident, which is already rapid and generally takes place within 24-48 hours of receipt of the complaint».

Digital module and paper module have equal value

A fundamental aspect to be clarified is that The digital and paper module are legally equivalent. This principle of “Equality of value” It was strongly supported by trade associations and consumers, who contributed to the definition of the current regulation. In other words, if you prefer the paper format, you can continue to use it without any limitation. Insurance companies cannot impose the exclusive use of digital format: by law, they are required to guarantee access to both modalities. Regarding this, Mercury has in fact reassured:

The traditional CAI module will not retire at all, and the companies will be obliged to always offer insured the choice between the digital and the pre -printed document. This is because IVASS accepted the reliefs presented by Aiped, who reported how users unconvivated to digital tools would be penalized by the novelty.

How to fill in digital CAI

As for the compilation of digital CAI, there is no univocal procedure to follow, given that the functioning of the web platforms and apps of the various insurance companies is not approved. In principle, however, you should succeed in the procedure following these generic passages.

Open theApp of your insurance company or go to thereserved area present in the latter’s web portal. Identify the section dedicated to Road claims or al CAI digital. Fill in the digital module in all its parts. Give the operation to the operation by authenticating you through Spid or Heaven. Confirm everything by pressing the appropriate confirmation button.