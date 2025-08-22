The funeral of Pippo Baudo, the video of De Martino and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, welcome! Ferragosto has also passed, but the gossip never goes on vacation and so here we are again with ‘facts’ our weekly column with a high gossip rate.

This week there were difficult moments for many faces of the Italian showbiz: from the last greeting to Pippo Baudo, to the difficult situation experienced by De Martino and his partner Caroline Tronelli.

The death of Pippo Baudo

The death of Pippo Baudo deeply shaken the world of Italian entertainment. The news, which arrived last Saturday evening, assumed for many a symbolic value: the “lord of Saturday evening” left on the day on which, more than any other, he had entered the houses of the Italians, turning on the magic of the first television evening starting at 9 pm.

At his side until the end, even during the last trip from Rome to his Militello, where the funeral of the great conductor took place, his historic assistant, Dina Minna. For Baudo it was more than a simple assistant, she was very fond of her and Katia Ricciarelli, her last wife, she never really liked. To the weekly Peoplehe said it openly: “I learned his disappearance from television: none of the people who were around him had the foresight to call me to warn me, from them I received only silence. I have called him many times and, except on one occasion in the last six years, I could not speak with him; I did not even know about his state of health and his death was sudden and unexpected for me”.

The motivation of this attitude, according to Ricciarelli’s personal opinion, would reside in the role of Baudo’s staff: “To hear him I had to go through his assistant Dina. I think Pippo did not have the right people around him”. “Do you think that once they told me he had to be operated on: I arrived in the hospital and the intervention had already happened. I have always been put in the dark about everything and this remains a great pain for me. If Baudo understood all this? Once he told me that he had registered two apartments in Rome at his assistant Dina. I was struck and asked him why he replied. He replied: ‘He is good and he is close to me.”

And according to what Dagospia wrote in 2004, the sale of those two apartments would “irritate” Ricciarelli because it appeared as a demonstration of esteem and “familiarity” between Pippo and Dina.

Stefano De Martino and the stolen video

They are all crazy about Stefano De Martino indiscriminately from age. A video became viral on Tiktok in which an 80 -year -old lady, during the show at the theater of the conductor, screamed him a declaration of love: “I am 80 years old, you are my life”. A phrase that hit the conductor who replied with “is a wonderful declaration of love”.

These weeks for De Martino were not simple: a private video of his and his partner, Caroline Tronelli, ended up online. On how and when the Rome Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after the complaint filed by the conductor’s lawyers. The material would have been illegally loaded by the video surveillance system and then spread on the net. “The number of contacts and views that these images may have incalculable,” said Stefano’s lawyer Angelo Pisani.

A worrying situation that inevitably shaken both Stefano and Caroline. This week another hypothesis emerged, the lawyers of De Martino and Tronelli revealed: “We do not exclude was a technician who betrayed the trustee relationship established with the girl’s family and then take advantage of it”. The Privacy Guarantor also intervened on the case. To understand how, really, things will have to wait for the course of the law.

Michelle and Tronchetti Provera

Michelle Hunziker is again in love, happy to live life together with Nino Tronchetti Provera. The two are “inseparable”, writes the weekly people who paparazzi aboard a boat in Amalfi.

Michelle finally seems to have found that serenity that she had repeatedly declared that she desires. At his side, Tronchetti Provera, successful entrepreneur and a very reserved figure, appears equally involved, at ease in the spotlight when it comes to sharing time with the showgirl.

Hunziker, after time, also made official his relationship by sharing a photo on Instagram in which he embraces Nino. An important gesture as much as having introduced him to his daughters and spending his holidays together. And if they are roses they will bloom!

Ilary Blasi and the desire for his son Cristian

Cristian Totti recently entered one of the family companies. After trying to play football, following the pternal footsteps, he decided to hang his boots on the nail. Thus, at 19, Cristian started a new office work at the Totti Soccer School led by Uncle Riccardo, a football school attended by aspiring talents.

Regarding the professional turning point of the young Totti, Gabriele Parpiglia entered the details of his professional path and revealed a background on what Mama Ilary’s desire was for the future of his son, or the study.

“I know for sure – continues Parpiglia – that Ilary would have preferred to study and I can write this” he concludes, underlining how the shy Christian will hardly be possible to see in some reality shows or in any case on television.

Gossippini

16 years of love

“Happy birthday to you who for 16 years has faced the most difficult challenge: to stay next to me … and get out of it still alive”, this wrote Federica Nargi on the occasion of Alessandro Matri’s 41st birthday. The family is located in Mexico and a beautiful dinner with friends was organized there.

Cremonini in Love

Cesare Cremonini and Caterina Licini seem closer and closer. The paparazzi managed to photograph them as they were on a boat holiday. The singer had prepared very well: he had a binoculars to keep photographers under control.