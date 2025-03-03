The Gattopardo: the complete cast

Taken from the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi of Lampedusa, the miniseries “Il Gattopardo” landed on Netflix on March 5, 2025. The classic homonymous of our cinematography was obtained from the same literary work, dated 1963 and signed by Luchino Visconti. The film boasted an exceptional cast, with actors with the caliber of Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, Alain Delon and Paolo Stoppa. We discover below who are the actors who give life to the television version of the masterpiece of Giuseppe Tomasi of Lampedusa.

Don Fabrizio, Prince of Salina (played by Kim Rossi Stuart)

At the beginning of the narrative he presents himself as a 57 -year -old man, physically imposing and proud. Conjugated with the devoted Maria Stella of Corbera, he generated seven children, becoming the reference point of a Sicilian nobility now in decline. While supporting the Garibaldi Revolution to safeguard an apparent order, he disenchanted the changes brought by the unification of Italy with disenchantment, also accepting the loss of prestige deriving from the wedding of Tancredi with a bourgeois with dignity. Passionate about astronomy and natural sciences, it embodies the model of the “pater familias” which, albeit rigid, shows a more human side towards the end, marking the inevitable decline of its era.

After the popular success with “Fantaghirò” and “The boy from the kimono d’oro”, Kim Rossi Stuart is affirmed in the author’s cinema with films such as “Criminal novel”, “The keys of the house”, “Question of heart” and “What will be”. It makes its debut in 2006 with “Libero okay”, demonstrating a profound sensitivity even behind the camera. During his career he won a David di Donatello and five silver ribbons.

Angelica Sedara (played by Deva Cassel)

Daughter of Don Calogero Sedara, embodies the charm and ability to adapt to the new order. While coming from modest origins, her formation gives her a refinement which, combined with magnetic beauty, makes her the protagonist since its entry into a sumptuous Banquet of the Salina. Conscious of social benefits, it agrees to marry Tancredi as a tool to ascend in the hierarchy, thus becoming the symbol of transformation from the aristocratic to the bourgeois world. Throughout history, his ambivalent behavior shows a calculating nature and a determination to make room in a rapidly changing context.

Daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, after taking the catwalks for the greatest brands, debuts in the cinema with “La Bella Estate” by Laura Luchetti. Raised between Paris and Rio de Janeiro, since 2023 it has been sentimentally linked to the actor Saul Nanni, known right on the set of “Il Gattopardo”.

Tancredi Falconeri (played by Saul Nanni)

Young nobleman of the Falconieri family and grandson of Don Fabrizio, represents the rebellious and ambitious spirit of youth. Private of the paternal resources, it embraces the fervor of the Garibaldian revolution, soon passing to a successful military and political career, until it becomes ambassador and senator. Her choice to marry Angelica, daughter of an influential bourgeois, symbolizes the transition from aristocratic values ​​to new social interests, while marking a marriage marked by emotional distances and infidelity.

Saul Nanni made his debut in the cinema with “A boss in the living room” and stands out in films such as “my brother chases the dinosaurs” and “I am the abyss”. In 2022 he worked with Kim Rossi Stuart in “Brado”, while in 2024 he is among the protagonists of “Until the end” by Gabriele Muccino. In addition to the lifestyle career, he is at the center of the gossip for the relationship with Deva Cassel.

Concetta (played by Benedetta Porcaroli)

Among the daughters of Don Fabrizio, Concetta stands out for its sweetness and the inflexible obedience to paternal wishes. Youth in love with Tancredi, she retains that feeling as a fragile illusion that over time prevents her from embracing new opportunities. Her life marked by a rigid austerity and a profound spirituality leads her to take the fate of the family in her hand after the death of the father.

Benedetta Porcaroli makes himself known with the “Baby” series on Netflix. His film career ranges between dramatic roles and comedies, with titles such as “18 gifts”, “The Catholic School” and “Amanda”. Winner of a silver ribbon, in 2024 he climbs the limelight with “Enea” by Pietro Castellitto.

Maria Stella Salina di Corbera (played by Astrid Meloni)

Consorte of Don Fabrizio, is a woman of fervent devotion and submission, who reacts in a measured way – almost vanished – to her husband’s infidelity. His opposition to Tancredi’s wedding with Angelica, rather than a true dissent, serves to confirm the power of the husband. With the passage of time, its presence becomes less and less central, to conclude its path tragically for a disease, leaving a void in the family framework.

Astrid Meloni played Simonetta Cesaroni in the film “The crime of via Poma”. Among his film works stand out “Returning” by Cristina Comencini and “Freaks Out” by Gabriele Mainetti. Appreciated theatrical interpreter, he also took part in the adaptation of “perfect strangers”.

Other characters:

Don Pirrone, Jesuit in charge of supervising the morality of the Salina family (played by Paolo Calabresi)

Don Calogero Sedara, mayor of Donnafugata (played by Francesco Colella)

Chiara (played by Greta Esposito)

Caterina Cobrera di Salina (played by Dalia Ricotta)

Paolo Cobrera di Salina (played by Alberto Rossi)

Leonforte (played by Gaetano Bruno)

Russo (played by Francesco di Leva)

Bombello (played by Alessandro Sperduti)

Cavriaghi (played by Romano Reggiani)

Bastiana (played by Margareth Madè)

