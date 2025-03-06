The Gattopardo, the young protagonists of the Netflix series speak: “A very current story”

It should not have been easy to give new faces to the cast of the Gattopardo, the new Netflix series taken from the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi of Lampedusa. But Benedetta Porcaroli and Saul Nanni (both of the years) and Deva Cassel (20 years old) have collected the challenge. “My character is very modern for the time – says Porcaroli – This girl will find a way to outline her future independently” says the actress who plays Concetta, the daughter of the Prince of Salina played by Kim Rossi Stuart. His was the only one, among the young characters of the novel, to suffer an important modernization work. Compared to the book and the Visconti film by the same name, the Concetta di Porcaroli is an enterprising girl who holds her father with stubbornness. As in the original story, however, even in this transposition Concetta will suffer for love.

Saul Nanni and Deva Cassel couple also in life

Tancredi and Angelica Sedara are among the most loved characters in the history of cinema. It was the unforgettable Alain Delon and Claudia Cardinale who interpreted them in the film by Luchino Visconti and today, many decades away, Tancredi and Angelica have the face respectively of Saul Nanni and Deva Cassel, who began their love story on the set. Two extremely current characters, support both actors, of a great modernity already in the novel. “I hope other gratifying experiences such as the Leopard will arrive in the future,” said Nanni. He echoes him, who says: “We are still many young people and the cinema is helping me to discover new things of me”.

The Leopard has been available on Netflix since March 5th.