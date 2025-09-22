The girl’s typhoon hit the Philippines: it is the most violent of 2025, here is a trajectory and forecasts

The guys girl hit the Philippines. Credit: Philippines Weather, via X.



The Typhoon Ragasa He hit the Philippines causing intense rains, flooding and twenty up to 265 km/hequivalent to an Atlantic hurricane of Category 5 in the Saffir-Speson scale, thus becoming The most violent tropical cyclone of 2025. Ragaso (who was renamed “Nando” in the Philippines) hit the island of Panuitanin the northern province of Cagayan In the Philippines, at 15:00 local (09:00 in Italy), causing storms with waves up to 3 meters high and flooding. He then hit the islands Babuyan (north of Luzon), where around 20,000 people live. Fortunately, despite its intensity, the typhoon has not touched the land and tens of thousands of inhabitants have been evacuated in time, therefore they have not been reported at the moment.

According to what reported by the National Meteorology Agency of the Philippines (Pagasa), the typhoon is moving at a speed of 20 km/he should also hit Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macaum and the province of Guangdong in the China Continental: according to the forecasts, however, for then the cyclone should decrease in intensity, descending to a category 3 (with twenty up to 175 km/h). Ragasa was also observed by International Space Stationwith the eye of the cyclone clearly visible from space, as confirmed in the video below.

Remember that Hurricane and typhoon They are two terms used to indicate the same atmospheric phenomenon, that is, a tropical cyclone: ​​the only difference lies in the place where they develop. The hurricanes, in fact, originate off the coast of Central-North America, while the fans off the Asian coast of the Pacific Ocean.

The trajectory of the guys’ super-tone “and the forecasts of the next few days

Ragasa formed by a pre -existing tropical disturbance in the Philippine Sea, first evolved in tropical storm And then in actual typhoon, grown in intensity – also due to the high surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean – up to the top category, that of “violent typhoon” or “SuperTyphone”, equivalent to a category 5 hurricane.

According to the first data and predictions for the next few days, the guys typhoon will be the most violent of the whole 2025with twenty up to 265 km/h: to have a comparison, the winds of the Hurricane Erinwhich hit the eastern coast of the United States last month, reached a speed of 260 km/h.

On average, the Philippines record 2-3 fans per year and about 20 storms of great intensity. As visible also from the map below, the trajectory of Ragaso will lead the typhoon to move west, approaching the south of Taiwan then hit Hong Kong Tomorrow and continental China the next day, when it is expected that it will come to category 3.

The trajectory of the guys typhoon. Credit: Zoom Earth



Specifically, it is expected that today, September 22, it will have consequences on the south of Taiwan, where the population of the mountain areas was evacuated for torrential rains and the risk of landslides. By tomorrow evening, September 23, Ragaso should instead hit Hong Kong with twenty of about 215 km/hequal to a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Speson scale. On September 24, however, Ragasa will approach the province of Guandongin continental China, this time with reduced intensity and twenty of about 180 km/h (in category 3).

The national alert and the evacuations for the passage of the guys Typhoon

According to reports from the Filippina meteorological agency (Pagasa), the “super-tone” guy/nando is causing twenty of about 215 km/h near the eye of the cyclone, with gusts up to 270 km/h: in different locations they have already fallen 400 mm of rainwhile waves up to 3 meters high.

The schools and government offices have been closed in all of Manila and in 29 other Filipin provinces, while serious floods and landslides are expected in the northern areas of the main island of Luzon. The Philippine authorities urged the population to remain within the evacuation centers and the shelters, alerting that the typhoon has achieved catastrophic violence such as to constitute a “Threat to life conditions“For this reason, the population of the mountainous areas of Taiwan has been evacuated, the Hong Kong airport is considering whether to suspend its operations for 36 hours.

Considering the intensity, the Pagasa has provided that most residential and institutional buildings will be seriously damaged, while the distribution of electricity and communication services can be seriously interrupted.

It is feared that the damage caused by Ragaso may even be greater than those of Typhoon Koinu, which hit the Philippines and Taiwan two years ago, causing a dead man and over 400 injured.