The Global Sumud Flotilla is sailed to Gaza from Barcelona and Genoa: the objectives and participants

The international humanitarian mission has finally started from the port of Barcelona Global Sumud Flotillawhich aims to break the naval block imposed by Israel on the Gaza strip and let food, water and medicines enter. In Gaza these basic necessities have been missing for months now, and the population is trying to resist to a humanly unsustainable situation. The term “Sumud“In fact, it was not chosen at random: in Arabic it means” resilience “, and therefore the ability to resist and keep hard, also endure the worst adversities.

This company, which started on August 31, 2025, is really noteworthy, because it is The largest independent initiative in the world ever: launched by hundreds of citizens from 44 countries, Flotilla is made up of dozens and dozens of boats, and a second departure from Tunis is scheduled for Thursday 4 September. Some small boats also started from Genoa And others from various Sicilian ports, and then reunited with the rest of the fleet in the Mediterranean.

From whom the idea of ​​the Global Sumund Flotilla was born, because just now and what is the goal

The idea of ​​creating the Global Sumud Flotilla it has emerged in recent months how collective response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to the blocking of humanitarian and naval aid imposed by Israel the last months. The initiative is the result of the union of several movements of national and international activists, and among the four international founding movements there are:

Freedom Flotilla Coalition : note to the chronicles for his June 2025 mission aboard the “Madleen”, to bring help to Gaza. On board there was also the famous activist Greta Thunberg. The ship was blocked by Israeli forces in international waters last June and activists were arrested.

: note to the chronicles for his June 2025 mission aboard the “Madleen”, to bring help to Gaza. On board there was also the famous activist Greta Thunberg. The ship was blocked by Israeli forces in international waters last June and activists were arrested. Global Movement to Gaza : known above all as “Global March to Gaza“, he promoted marches and civil shares to raise public awareness of the situation in Gaza.

: known above all as “Global March to Gaza“, he promoted marches and civil shares to raise public awareness of the situation in Gaza. Maghreb Sumud Flotilla : solidarity coalition from North Africa, also engaged in various help missions in Gaza.

: solidarity coalition from North Africa, also engaged in various help missions in Gaza. Sumud Nusantara: initiative of Southeast Asia, in particular from Malaysia, which organized aid convoys for Gaza.

The initiative, which is a non -violent civil resistancewas born to try to put a piece to the serious insulation situation and famine of the strip and to try to put an end to the maritime siege imposed by Israel. The union makes strength, and activists on board will all try to open a great humanitarian corridor.

All boats will transport food, medicines and other essential assets for the Gazawi, in the hope of alleviating, even if little, their suffering. At the same time, all this is done to send a message of solidarity and closeness to the Palestinian peoplewhich for almost two years has been trying to survive a situation of hell without any institution having seriously tried to stop or boycott Israel. In this sense, the Global Sumud Flotilla The empty rhetoric of many European governments and institutions that have so far launched bland appeals but no action unmasks (economic and geopolitical type) aimed at stopping the actions of the government of Tel Aviv.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, however, does not just want to shake governments and institutions, but also raise public awareness: The initiative aims to attract the attention of everyone, from individual citizens to the great institutions, on the situation of the strip, in the hope that the start of a series of concrete actions that put a point on a tragedy of enormous size.

The Sumud fleet: who are the participants and where the boats started from

After the appeals, the mobilizations of the real and virtual squares, and the many national and local initiatives, on August 31, the first part of the Global Sumud Flotilla started from the port of Barcelona with the larger boats (each boat hosts about 25 people). But Sumud Flotilla is mainly composed of small and medium-sized boats (12-16 meters in length), which stand without problems in the open sea.

On board there are Doctors, activists, lawyers, journalists and artists of 44 different flags. A second group will save Thursday 4 September from Tunisand then the two fleets will meet in the Mediterranean to head together towards Gaza. To them, the Italian boats will also be joined, all equipped with video cameras and connection a StarlinkSpacex satellite communication network. The crews were composed in such a way as to ensure that there is always an activist, a journalist or a political personality who can guarantee an adequate level of protection, and there are always at least two people with nautical and mechanical skills to heal any technical problems.

The first Italian boats started yesterday from Genoaand they were purchased on the second -hand market also thanks to the fund collections in which many Italian citizens participated. The wave of solidarity moved quickly: in less than two weeks, about 250 tons of food for Gaza were collected in the Ligurian capital by local groups and residents. The rest of the aid will be kept in the holds of the boats of Cataniastarting next Thursday. In all, from Italy there will start 25, i.e. half of the total boats (which are about 50, precisely), and the largest of it can accommodate 10 people on board. The arrival of the entire fleet on the Gaza coast is expected In mid -September.

The protocol upon arrival and how the people on board were selected

The Global Sumud Flotilla – “Global” as global, “Sumud” as resistance (even better, resilience), and “flotilla”, that is, a small fleet. But so small is not, because this is The largest civil maritime mission of the International Occasion organized so far. Not everyone knows, however, that before her there had been an initiative of this type, in 2010, with the Freedom Flotilla who had tried a first time to break the naval blockage imposed on Gaza also at the time. On that occasion, the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara was affordable by the Israeli Navy in international waters, causing the death of ten activists.

The requests for participation for the freshly game mission were many, but the places on the boats were limited. That’s why several were held interviews To test the motivation and preparation of the participating people, who have followed courses to face all the possible adversities they will meet. In particular, all the people on board are required not to respond to the provocations of the IDF, and to always respect the laws of international law. If it will not be possible to continue, the ships will stop where they are, but but they will not go back Until the situation is unlocked, at the cost of being blocked in international waters. The goal, as the Italian coordinator Maria Elena Delia said, is that of Create a previous one which leads to a definitive opening of a humanitarian corridor, possibly managed by the UN.

Among the prominent personalities on board, there is also the activist Greta Thunbergwhich as anticipated, had already tried last June to break the block on board the Madleen, but without success. Now, thanks to the great international attention on the matter, hope is very high. All that remains is to wait for the fleet updates and hope that the blockage will be broken definitively, attracting the attention and concrete actions of all Western governments.