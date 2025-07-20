The grammar of football: what are the 7 fundamental technical gestures

Any action that takes place with the ball in a football match can be traced back to 7 fundamental technical gestures: kick the ball, receive the ball, drive or conduct the ball, contrast, header, lateral and goalkeeper’s lateral and technique. All players unconsciously know the alphabet with which the language of football is written, or the set of movements that a player uses every time he comes into contact with the ball during a game. To master each of these 7 gestures, the athlete must train coordination And sensitivityuntil the completely automatic basic technique movements.

Kid the ball: from the transition to the shot on goal

There Ball transmission It is the technical gesture that includes all the actions with which the ball is kicked, like the passage and the shot on goal. The purpose can be different: pass the ball to a partner, pull on the door to conclude an action, make a long throw or a cross.

Effective execution is based on the motor patterns of the hit and of the jumpand requires precision, timing and correct positioning. In this, the role of the support foot is crucial to guarantee balance and directing the gesture. The calcium technique varies according to the objective:

The instep For the power in a shot on goal or for a long throw

For the power in a shot on goal or for a long throw It is used the foot interior (dish) for maximum precision

(dish) for maximum precision It is used theexternal ol ‘internal To impress an effect on the trajectory, as for the famous “shot”.

Receive the ball: the first touch that makes the difference

Check an incoming ball by dampening the speed, allows the footballer to prepare for the next play. The goal of this technical gesture is to put or keep the ball on the ground in the desired direction to guide it, pass or protect it.

The stop can be carried out in different ways and with different parts of the body. A foot stop can be carried out with the inside, the outside or the sole of the foot, while a high ball can also be amortized with the chest, thigh or head.

Mastering this movement can help improve your individual technique by leading to more advanced gestures such as oriented or “stop to follow” control, useful for overcoming the opponent or speeding up the game with a single touch.

Driving or conducting the ball

There guide or management of the ball allows you to move to the field keeping the ball control. The purpose of conduction can be varied, fromadvance on the field to search for the right location For a passage or shot. The motor scheme of run combined with the ability to keep the ball close to the feet allows an effective conduction. Some skills, such as the peripheral visionbring the conduction at the higher level giving the player the opportunity to raise his head e read the game Without focusing exclusively on the ball. The “dribbling“It is the evolution of conduction, combines fantasy, speed and speed with the aim of overcoming the opponent to create an advantage by arousing the enthusiasm of the public and giving spectacularity ‘to the game.

The contrast: timing at the service of defense

The contrast or tackle In English it is the pivot of the defensive action, it is a technical gesture made by the player without the ball to recover possession and prevent opponents from advancing towards the door. This movement is expressed in different forms – front, side, airplane or slide – but always with the obligation to aim for the ball to remain within the contacts allowed by regulation. An effective contrast is the result of a mix of motor skills, physical And cognitive: the player must use his muscle strengtha low center of gravity To have stability, a Perfect timing To intervene at the right time and his skills of predire and anticipate the game to transform a defensive action into an opportunity to restart.

The lateral remittance: hands are also used in football

There sideways represents the only moment in which a movement player (all players who are not the goalkeeper) to use the hands to put the ball back into play. It can be carried out with or without run -up, but the important rule is that both feet must not rise from the ground when the ball is released.

At the basis of this gesture is the basic motor scheme of throwsupported by different skills:

Force : it must be dosed to ensure the range of the desired launch

: it must be dosed to ensure the range of the desired launch Joint mobility : the mobility and extensibility of the torso and legs is fundamental

: the mobility and extensibility of the torso and legs is fundamental Coordination and sensitivity: the gesture requires fluidity of movement and a good sensitivity in the socket of the ball

The header: when having a hard head is a value

Used when the ball is in the air, the head It is the technical gesture that allows you to use the garment to pass, pull, stop or reject the ball. This action can be performed by a detention, in elevation or dive and its effectiveness is based on the motor patterns of the hit And jump. The use of the arms during the jump helps the balance and allows you to generate power in a movement that coordinates the whole body: the push starts from the legs and ends with a “whip” of the bust and neck.

The goalkeeper technique: from here we do not pass

Being the only role he mainly uses his hands, the goalkeeper technique It is a set of unique skills in football. The goal of the extreme defender goes beyond the simple to prevent the goal; He must stop offensive actions, recover the ball and restart with precision. To do this, it makes use of complex motorcycle based on schemes such as Receive, hit, launch, jump, run and dive. With these skills, the goalkeeper manages the defense of the door through sockets and dives, restarts the game with relaunch of hands and feet and organizes the defense on inactive balls such as punishment and corner kicks.

The role of the goalkeeper also trains and involves different skills: