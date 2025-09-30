The Great Flood is the new Korean science fiction thriller to keep an eye on Netflix

Start to mark this title: “The Great Flood” because one of Netflix’s new top films are expected. It is a new South Korean science fiction film ready to transport the public to an imaginary last day of the earth. What will happen? And will there be hope for humanity? These are all questions that the feature film that ranges between drama, action and sci-fi tries to answer.

But let’s find out something more on this most awaited film in the next few months on Netflix.

The Great Flood: the plot

Set on the last day of the earth, “The Great Flood “ It is a science fiction film of great impact in which a group of people clings to the last core of hope for humanity while trying to survive in a condominium overwhelmed by the water after a serious flood.

The Great Flood: the cast

The cast of “The Great Flood” is composed of the protagonist of Squid Game and the Korea paper house, Park Hae-Soo and the actress Kim Da-Mi (Our Beloved Summer).

The Great Flood: The Teaser Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erwfgylp5h8

The Great Flood: When it comes out on Netflix

The film “The Great Flood” is released on Netflix on December 19, 2025.