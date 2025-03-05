The greats of literature in a ‘Open Air’ museum in Cortina d’Ampezzo

Eighteen iconic places of Cortina d’Ampezzo will from now on will be identified with as many great names of literature – Italian and foreign – who had a bond with the pearl of the Dolomites, because they passed through and have written it, or because they lived it. The idea is by Francesco Callulera, in 2009, at the age of 24, creator of ‘A mountain of books’, an international festival of literature organized in Cortina, for over fifteen years review point of reference for readers, with guests authors and authors from all over the world. The last ‘gone’ is a further cultural enhancement, which will allow to tie the great pens of the past to the territory.

The project is titled ‘happened in Cortina’ and is in all respects a museum Open Air Diffused, which provides for the installation of corten steel signs in some iconic places of Cortina: in the center, along the course and the pedestrian street, at the Olympic ice stadium and still on paths and on the shore to the lakes. An itinerary of cultural signs, thanks to which it is possible to read the words of the writers and writers, screenplays of films and still verses of the poets. Through a scanned QR code, the signs, in addition to being consulted online, can be searched on an interactive map. You can select an author according to the name of the names, discover a screenplay for films or be read the texts by a great actress or a great Italian actor. The material is available in Italian and English, with a section in the Ampezzana language, accessible to everyone and always.

“I was aware that Hemingway is connected to Cortina – commented Callulera presenting the initiative -, but also a series of extraordinary writers and writers have furrowed the Dolomites, a crossroads of international literary meetings, such as Fernanda Pivano, a young Alberto Moravia, and still Vladimir Nabokov. adding some fragment of worldliness “.

The initiative, financed for 100 thousand euros, partly by the municipal administration and partly by the Veneto region, was announced on Wednesday morning by the governor Luca Zaia, who recalled how the Dolomites Ampezzane “as well as being one of the most evocative places in the world, are also an extraordinary crossroads of writers, stories, literature, cinema. Eugenio Montale, for example, dedicated a magnificent poetry to the lake of the Sorapis. He met Fernanda Pivano along Corso Italia on an autumn evening of 1948. Dino Buzzati loved more than all, among our mountains, La Croda da Lago “.