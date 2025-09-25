The hand on the cradle, on Disney+ the remake of the thriller of the nineties

The remake that reconnects us to the nineties. Disney+ announces The hand on the cradlecontemporary version of the 1992 psychological thriller. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot, the release date and everything you need to know about the 20th Century Studios film.

The hand on the cot, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuofxo5ble

The hand on the cradle, the advances on the plot

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Caitlin Morales, a rich suburban mother who assumes a new nanny, Polly Murphy (played by Maika Monroe), and then find out that she is not the person who says she is. As in the film of the nineties, The hand on the cradle It is a story of revenge. The film also sees the participation of Raúl Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome and Shannon Cochran.

The hand on the cradle, the production

The FIM is directed by Michelle Garza Cervera and is written by Micah Bloomberg on the basis of a script by Amanda Silver. The producers are Michael Schaefer, Mike Larocca and Ted Field, while the Executive Producer are Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk and Seth William Meier.

The hand on the cradle, when it comes out on Disney+

The film debuts on Disney+ on November 19, 2025.