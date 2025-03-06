The highest skyscraper in Europe is the Lakhta Center of St. Petersburg: here are how many floors it has

The skyscraper highest in Europe, of Russia and 16th worldwide is the Lakhta center: it is found to St. Petersburg, measures well 462 meters and has 90 floors 3 of which are underground. This imposing structure was completed in 2019 and is owned by the Gazprom, Playmaker worldwide in the field of natural gas extraction. His form remembers one flamesymbol of the company, and in addition to being a symbol of modernity modernity, the skyscraper also offers spectacular panoramic views of the city and on the coast of the Baltic Sea.

How many floors has the Lakhta Center and what its characteristics are

Designed by the famous architecture studies RMJM And Gorproject The imposing structure consists of 90 floors, 3 of which are underground, and with its own 462 meters It is configured as the highest building in Europe. Its realization was a complex engineering challenge and given its particular shape with each plan other than the other it was necessary to resort to the use of the last BIM technologies and to the parametric design.

The shape of the plant is a 5 -pointed star, these are “screwing” in the entire height, rotating each floor of 0.82 degrees Compared to their centers, until they complete a rotation of 90 ° at the top. Its shape recalls a spiral, and progressively rotating, helps to “deviate” the wind fluidly avoiding the phenomenon of detachment of the vortices and thus reducing its action.

To obtain this precise and continuous form, a double -coating facade system made up of Ben was used 16,505 modules in the shape of a curved parallelogram. Each module, obtained with the cold curvature system, measures about 11 square meters and weighs almost 740 kg. The imposing double facade with a total surface equal to approx 14 football fields It was designed and assembled in the German plants of Josef Gartner GmbH, the German subsidiary of Permasteelisa groupItalian group founded in Vittorio Veneto in 1973.

To conclude the work, at the top, there is a stainless, high steel spire 13 mfrom the weight of 10 tons positioned thanks to the use of a tower crane. Furthermore, to protect it from the rigid Russian winter, there is an anti-selved system.

The structure of the Lakhta Center skyscraper

Lakhta Center under construction with rampant fund: Credit: Monoklon, CC by 3.0, from Wikimedia Commons



The stability of the Lakhta Center tower is guaranteed by a structural system consisting of a nucleus in reinforced concrete and on -board columns in support of the different floors. The core absorbs and distributes horizontal forces (such as those of the wind or earthquake) throughout the structure. This, in addition to being the main structural element of the tower, which rises up to the 86th floor, contains all important communications, lift compartments and safety areas. For its construction, a rampant cassaform That is, a technique used for high -height constructions. The Cassamento, composed of modular elements, is gradually raised, sometimes through hydraulic systems, as the concrete hardens, thus allowing a rapid progress.

The record foundations of the Lakhta Center

Given its proximity to the water for the Foundations of the tower A complex system of drilled poles has been designed in total 264 poles in reinforced concrete with a diameter of two meters and a perforation depth of 72 And 82 meters.

Foundations of the Lakhta Center. Credit: Lakhta Center Multifunctional Complex, attribute, from Wikimedia Commons



The jet of the foundations of this imposing structure beat the Guinness World Record In March 2015, for the longest continuous jet of concrete of beyond 19,624 cubic meters exceeding 3,000 cubic meters the previous record. This success required 49 hours of continuous jet with 2,540 travels of the Betoniere from 13 different Betonage Plants. Each minute, on average, a truck for the delivery of the concrete entered the site and 17 concrete pumps were used simultaneously to complete the jet.