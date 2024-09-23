The Hole 2: New Trailer and Release Date on Netflix

The wait is almost over, but very close to the release of the sequel to El Buco, the Spanish film directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia that became a worldwide phenomenon in 2020. Last April, confirmation arrived of the arrival of a second chapter of one of the most irreverent and interesting films of recent years.

“A mysterious figure has managed to establish a new law, but is it really possible to enforce justice in Hell?”, these are the words with which Netflix revealed the arrival of The Hole 2 with Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian. And now we also know when it will be released and we preview what awaits us in the official trailer of the film.

The Hole: What the 2020 Netflix Movie Was About

In a dystopian future, prisoners housed in vertical cells watch food fall from above: the residents of the upper levels feed themselves while those below become starved and radicalized. The Hole is a disturbing social allegory about the darkest and most desperate aspects of humanity.

The Hole 2: The Plot

As a mysterious leader asserts his dominance in the Hole, a new “tenant” is drawn into the fight against this controversial method of combating the brutal food system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far will you go to save your life?

The Hole 2: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The Hole 2 is coming out on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

The Hole 2: The Official Trailer