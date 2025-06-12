The house on the prairie: a new film inspired by the book by Laura Ingalls Wilder arrives on Netflix

After the iconic television series of the 70s, the house on the prairie debuts on Netflix in a new version that reacted, in a modern key, the story of the 1935 boys novel written by Laura Ingalls Wilder. This new cinematographic adaptation of one of the most popular stories of American literature will be directed by the executive producer of The Boys, Rebecca Sonnenshine. But what should we expect? How will the new house be on the Netflix prairie? Let’s find out.

The house on the Netflix prairie: how will it be?

The house on the prairie (in English, Little House on the Prairie) is a new dramatic film by Netflix that reimmates the autobiographical novel for children by Laura Ingalls Wilder. We state that the story of this film will be different from that told in the very popular series of Michael Landon, aired between 1974 and 1983 on the NBC.

The story follows the transfer of a family, the Ingalls, who move from a Wisconsin farm to a wooden house in Kansas. We are in 1869. Their new home was built in wood on the territory of Native Americans. During the two years of stay in Kansas, this family will be forced to face different dangers, sudden diseases and the start of a new farm as well as disputes on land with Native American but also the United States government.

The house on the prairie: the cast

The main cast of the series consists of:

Alice Halsey (Chemistry, Night Court) who will play Laura Ingalls, protagonist of the series and second daughter of Charles and Caroline.

Luke Bracey (Mercy Road, Elvis) who will play Charles Ingalls, father of Laura and Mary and Caroline’s husband.

Crosby Fitzgerald (Palm Royale, The First Lady) who will play Caroline Ingalls, Laura and Mary’s mother and Charles’s wife.

Skywalker Hughes (Accresad and Joe Pickett) who will play Mary Ingalls, Laura’s older sister, and Charles, Caroline’s eldest son.

The house on the prairie: when it comes out on Netflix

Filming of the house on the prairie are officially underway in Canada so we can expect to see the film in 2026 on Netflix.