The imaginary problems in the Northern League proposals for schools





Once again the League is trying to push for the prohibition of a school activity with the excuse of informed consent. This time it’s about religion: according to the resolution presented to the Chamber by MP Rossano Sasso, the families’ signature would be necessary for a student to be able to participate in activities related to this theme. It seems very strange that the League objects to religion, having always defended the crucifix in class and other similar battles.

Everything is explained, however: in fact we are not talking about activities linked to religion in general, and even less to the Catholic one – which remains a teaching provided in public schools, albeit optional, and therefore with teachers paid by citizens. We are talking about the Muslim religion, as explicitly clarified by the deputy himself. This would be motivated by the fact that students are often subjected to Islamist propaganda, which wants to indoctrinate them; it’s the racist version of “gender theory” that would brainwash children into becoming gay. Also in this case, concrete data to rely on: not received.

Schools would be places of indoctrination

Sasso invites Giulia Sorrentino, a Tempo journalist, to the hearing in the Chamber, as if she were an expert on something apart from Islamophobia. Sorrentino proclaims that in Italy schools are becoming hotbeds of Islamic fundamentalism: a plan to conquer the West is underway, which involves the recruitment of young students. These are proven facts, she says (we don’t know from what, she doesn’t think it’s important to communicate it). Therefore, based on the words of a journalist who does not provide any information, it is stated that action must be taken to stop the Islamization of Italian students.

However, Sasso provided the “data” shortly afterwards: he cited the school in Pioltello (Milan) which was closed for the last day of Ramadan, which would have been discrimination against “Italian” students (it is clear that Muslims cannot be Muslims); then that of Sesto San Giovanni (Milan) in which an Iman was allowed to speak. According to the deputy’s reconstruction, he recited verses of a violent nature to the students, as if wanting to enlist them in the terrorist militias. The institute obviously tells a very different version, that is, a stage in a journey of knowledge of religions, for purely cultural purposes.

No data, just news reported in a biased way

This is in fact one of the tasks of the school: to enable students to move in the world in which they live, and in this world the Muslim religion exists, students from Muslim families exist, mosques exist. There is no evidence of indoctrination being carried out in schools and nowhere is there evidence that non-Muslim children decide to join Islam because they have visited a place of worship. But the bad faith with which Sasso proceeds is clear: during the hearing he asks Sorrentino if it is possible that in Italy things like those that happened in France could happen, that is, teachers beheaded for having contradicted the dictates of Islam. In addition to the fact that the question is clearly asked to prime the journalist for further declarations on the imminent apocalypse, the deputy uses the plural, “teachers”: but there has only been one case, which definitely cannot indicate a practice, given the millions of Muslims present in France.

Student protection, or racism?

We do not know, of course, whether this resolution will be approved, but it is not the most important thing: it is already enough that it is proposed, and that such racist hoaxes can circulate in the Chamber, as if it were a normal thing. Terrible is the fact that they try to pass off these initiatives as forms of protection for Italian children, when they are simply ways to spread hatred. It is certainly true that it is necessary to pay maximum attention to the social phenomenon of the increase in Muslims in Italy; it is also true that some of these are fundamentalists and impose unacceptable practices on their daughters and wives in Italy, from which they must be protected: Sorrentino was keen to express the utmost alarm at the possibility that other girls suffer the fate of Mahsa Amini. But it would be interesting to understand how you think about protecting someone by proclaiming them to be an outcast; or is it perhaps that since they are Muslims, in reality, we can leave these women to themselves? That the only thing we care about is preventing our children, white people and the children of white Christians, from ever coming into contact with this religion?

All this is obviously motivated by the fact that the integration of Muslims into the Italian social fabric is not wanted at all. It is not hoped that these people practice their religion in compliance with Italian laws, but that they simply leave. As Muslims, they are all guilty, all potential terrorists, and so are their children; even a girl killed by her own family, I suppose, unless the League and the journalist Sorrentino have invented a revolutionary way of skimming between Muslim terrorists and Muslim victims of other Muslims. In the meantime, to make no mistake, let’s hate them all.