The interactive map of buildings at risk in the Flegrei fields: what are the most vulnerable areas

Areal reconnaissance map of vulnerability in Campi Flegrei, source: DPC



The Department of Civil Protection made the public public Areal reconnaissance map of the vulnerability of private buildings In the Campi Flegrei area, most affected by bradyseismic activities. The census buildings are 9078 divided into 442 cells and in 4 Vulnerability bands which express the probable concentration of vulnerable buildings inside each cell. The high and medium vulnerability areas include the urbanized areas of Bacoli, Bagnoli and Pozzuoli. These analyzes will allow an organization of targeted interventions and in -depth inspections. The extraordinary plan of analysis of the vulnerabilities of the areas affected by the bradisismic phenomenon, foreseen by Law Decree 140 of 2023begins to bear fruit at the service of the community.

The information on the vulnerability map of buildings at the Flegrei Campi

I am 9078 The buildings surveyed and analyzed by specialized technicians included in digital work at the service of the community for a few days. Through outdoor inspections and technical evaluations it was possible to summarize, as a preliminary, the Structural vulnerability level of the existing constructed of the area associated with seismic phenomena triggered by bradisism. In addition, the report of the collected data reports information relating to historical construction period, the recurring building types and the degree of use of buildings.

Dashboard First Phase Plan of Vulnerability, Source: DPC



The map that comes out is composed of a discreet series of square cells 250 mx 250 m. In total, the discretion takes place with 442 cells e 4 Vulnerability bandswhich express the probable concentration of vulnerable buildings inside each cell. The seismic vulnerability, expressed through these 4 levels, therefore identifies the preparation of a construction to suffer damage or collapses during an earthquake.

What are the most vulnerable areas in the Flegrei fields

First of all, the map allows you to filter interactively The level of structural vulnerability obtained. It is clear, for example by filtering the medium and high vulnerabilitiesthe presence of 3 particular areas concentration of this level of vulnerability (image to follow). This result, which sees the center of Pozzuoli, Bagnoli And Bacoli As the main vulnerable parts of the map, it is partly expected as in these areas the highest number of buildings is concentrated, because these are actually the most urbanized areas in the investigated area.

Average and high vulnerability, source: DPC



It is also clear that the maximum vulnerability areasaccording to the representation scale, are really few Compared to the overall investigated area (28 on 442 cells, i.e. the 6.3%). The level of vulnerability with greater percentage of cells Compared to the total it is that Bass. The map also allows the Search for addressesso as to uniquely identify the level of vulnerability calculated in a specific area.

How to use the results of the interactive map

This preliminary classification of the vulnerability level will allow the organization of targeted and hierarchy interventions. In fact, medium and high vulnerability will have the precedence in receiving inspections of deepeningnecessary to ensure a better estimate of structural safety and the actual important conditions, now made in a hopeful way, only from the outside of the buildings. For this reason, the technicians in charge will now have the opportunity to investigate and analyze also the internal parts of the same buildings.

How does the plan continue? The dashboard of the data presented is part of the first phase of the Vulnerability estimate plan. Now, citizens will be able to do Request for in -depth investigationsif you fall into the high or medium risk area, via a specific platform. Following this further data collection, it will be possible swing In a lighter way, the areas, in particular those cells that have now been attacked. In this way, it will be possible to be possibly decrease the level of vulnerability assessedas perhaps overestimated for the use of a precautionary approach or for lack of information, is identifying dynamics and costs of appropriate intervention strategies to reduce the risks associated with the seismic events expected in the continuation of the Bradisismic crisis in progress.