The island of Shura in Saudi Arabia, the project to make the Red Sea a extra-luxury tourist destination

Retail Renndering Shura Island. Source: Shura Island Official Website



Located off the coast of theSaudi Arabiathe island of Shura is the nerve center of “The Red Sea Project”, a tourist initiative that is part of the largest Vision 2030. The island, the centerpiece of an archipelago of 92 Islands in the Red Sea, it was nicknamed “Coral Bloom“(Coral flower) in honor of the rich coral reef that surrounds it. The project, signed by the famous London architecture studio Foster + Partnershas the ambitious goal of redefining the concept of luxury maritime tourism.

Description of the new destination of The Red Sea

Shura Island, also called Shurayrahis an uninhabited island in the Red Sea, located in the province of Tabuk, between Umbluj and Al -Wajh. This, as we have already said, is part of a archipelago of 92 islands which will form an additional extension of the mega project of Vision 2030a program that redefines the concept of luxury maritime tourism. The island’s design, called Coral Bloombears the signature from the London studio Foster + Partners: The architecture of the project is characterized by an harmonious fusion with the natural landscape, creating new beaches and lagoons, safeguarding the surrounding ecosystem and acting as a natural barrier against erosion.

As anticipated, luxury is the watchword of this important project since they will arise on the island 11 Resort of international brands: Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Faena, Farmont, Edition (The Red Sea Edition), Intercontinental, Raffles, Jumeirah, Rosewood, Miraval and SLS. Numerous structures have rooms, villas, spa, restaurants, navy and clubs.

Make the project. Source: Shura Island Official Website



Another interesting element to note is the access bridge on the island itself long 1.2 km and which is part, in turn, of a longer crossing that measures 3.3 kmdesigned and created by Archidoron. Then there is an important sports structuremainly consistently in an 18 -hole extra luxury golf course, designed by the designer Brian Curleywith Clubhouse always signed by Foster + Partners, expected already a late 2025.

Access bridge to Shura Island. Source: Shura Island Official Website



Criticism to the project

One of the main problems is that relating toenvironmental impact. Undoubtedly the need to build important structures close to the Red Sea Costa will have an important impact on local flora and fauna, and the movements to protect the environment have already made themselves felt on the topic. Excavations, dredging and maritime traffic can damage coral reefs, algae prairies and habitat of species at risk such as dugonos and turtles.

Another critical element will be the resource consumption: The realization of a mega project like Shura Island will have important costs in terms of energy which, in these phases, will not be able to come, at least not totally, from renewable sources. The last point is connected to this, that is, the one relating to the Greenwashing: The rhetoric of “regenerative tourism” and “100%sustainability” is seen by some critics as a communication strategy that emphasizes environmental credentials to divert attention from the problems below. It is feared that the ambition of attracting mass tourism can compromise the same ecological principles bold.