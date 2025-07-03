The Island of the Famous crowned Veronica Gentili (and too uncensized Mario Adinolfi)





The 19th edition of the Island of the Famous is also aimed at the end. The program – produced by Mediaset in collaboration with Banijay Italy – aired from 7 May 2025 to 2 July. 10puntate, 57 days. A shorter edition than the past ones. But above all a disastrous edition in terms of listening. From any point you want to see it (premiere, media, final episode): the data are very low, even worse than those of last year. The 19th edition of the island, in fact, was followed by an average of 1,829,000 viewers, equal to 15.68% share. Disastrous numbers and which confirm the general collapse of the genre of reality.

Veronica Gentili perfect

The doubts, before Veronica Gentili began this new television adventure, were many. And initially they remained. The first episode, thanks to the emotion and probably the need to enter a new guise, confirmed them all. Set, it specifies (too much), almost glacial during the very first episode. Then, from the second onwards, everything has changed.

His absolute debut for the management of a reality show was a success. She knows her well: Piazzapulita, the air that pulls, tonight Italy, the hyenas. These are just some of the TV programs in which Gentili has played a role (of commentator or presenter). All programs marked substantially on current affairs and politics. In fact, that is his training. Daughter of a lawyer and a gallery owner, first classic studies, then the diploma at the National Academy of Dramatic Art Silvio D’Amico. His path of study and work outlined the profile of a professional yes, but far from light TV. Yes, in short, the one to keep on so in the background while doing other things. What millions (but less and less) Italians see to detach perhaps from daily problems.

Gentili entered the tip of feet, without stink under his nose and managed to entertain the audience of Canale 5 with grace, precision, professionalism and then also irony. Never a slip, never a vulgar joke. Veronica Gentili transmitted security during the episodes, as if nothing escaped them. Even in a moment of panic like that of the apnea test with Loredana Cannata who seriously risked leaving us.

Above all, the feeling is that he really put his hand to the program, which would take us to the shipwrecked, who somehow “pampered” them without being too indulgent. The words of the protagonists themselves confirmed it. For example, Mario Adinolfi who yesterday, during the final of the edition, said: “During the first interview I trusted you and did well”.

“Trust”, in fact, is certainly one of the words that we could insert in the semantic area of ​​the “world of Veronica Gentili”. This trust – between her and the castaways – came to the viewer. The emotion, when Cristina Plevani was decreed winner, is further confirmation. Finally, but certainly not least, Veronica Gentili was able to bring in the early evening to Canale 5, mostly in a reality show, a delicate and heartbreaking theme like that of the Gaza Strip. He did it with a few words, very clear, without many laps of words. But above all you hear.

In short, the general impression is that Veronica Gentili agreed to do the island yes, but only if this had meant not to upset their way of being and to lead. Faithful to his values ​​and ideas, he took a reality show and made it a more enjoyable and less “trash” program. Will a defect have it? No, it’s also beautiful. Why not also rely on Big Brother?

The report cards of the final of the Island of the Famous 2025

Simona Ventura Azzeccata, Pierpaolo Pretelli … no

The other news that had left perplexed was that of Simona Ventura as a commentator. After conducting her for years (it was, it is and will always remain the true queen of the Island of the Famous) and after participating as a competitor, only the role of commentator was missing. He covered him masterfully, especially without ever being intrusive or overwhelming kind. This did not happen for two reasons: because Veronica Gentili would not have allowed it, but above all because Simona Ventura did not want it. Indeed, he has made his vast and transversal TV experience (island in the first place) to give useful suggestions and advice especially to the castaways.

It will be said more: perhaps to give it a slightly larger space would have been appreciated. How the participations of one -off guests were welcome. A novelty included only in the final part of the program, but which would have benefited from the dynamics even during the first episodes. Selvaggia Lucarelli and Giuseppe Cruciani, in particular, have proven two excellent guests, ready to prick the shipwrecked in the most appropriate way. Indeed, perhaps the only panache of this edition came from the blow and response between Lucarelli and Omar Fantini.

As for Brio, however, on the other hand, it must be made for Pierpaolo Pretelli. The former Velino, 34, is a young face, in some ways new. Educated, kind, polite and beautiful appearance: the pretexts to do well were all there, but it was not so. Pretelli, who has never shone for death or incisiveness, has had a rather soporific effect. For heaven’s sake, the role of sent to Honduras is perhaps one of the most complex: at a distance and often among the weather.

However, he made the beloved Alvin regret. It will be that the Alvin-Blase coup, between continuous jokes and a long knowledge that certainly benefits, was something hilarious. It will also be that it was the first (and probably last) for him for him. But it must be said: it was not suitable. Not because he committed something wrong in particular, but because in fact it seemed transparent. Too much, too little incisive.

Who is Cristina Plevani, the winner of the Island of the Famous 2025

Still the Island of the Famous without the famous. The only one (Mario Adinolfi) was continuously uncertain. Even less

As for the cast, the same problem as last year. What island of the Famous is if the famous are not there? To be clear: Gennaro “Jey” Lillo, Jasmin Meika Salvati, Ahlam El Brinis, Carly Tommassini, Samuele Bragelli called “Spaino” and again Angelo Famao or Loenardo Brum. Seriously: who am I? That is: are they faces that the general public of Canale 5 can know and define “famous”? Above all, considering that, however, others is not even that they had who knows what notoriety. Made some exceptions, logically.

Among the exceptions there is certainly Mario Adinolfi. The journalist, blogger and politician, known for his positions to say the least questionable, was perhaps among the most anticipated names. And he, his island, did it. Very in his own way. The doubts about the sense of having it among the competitors of a reality show that is also based on the physicist and on the tests to be overcome, there are many. That no one comes to mind to bring out the “bodyhaming” or related issues, because this is certainly not the intent. Indeed, if there is one thing that must be recognized, it was the way in which Adinolfi himself spoke of his physical appearance and, in particular, of the weight. He did it with self -irony but also with depth, telling for example what was – according to him – the cause that arose the increase so large and fast in weight.

What is not understood, it was said, was the sense of making it participate in a reality show, however, changing many rules between concessions (understandable) and a continuous attitude (this, instead, not understandable). It was logical that particular measures were taken for him. From the beginning he announced it the same landlady and it is not difficult to agree. What is not understood, however, is why then to make it participate. In the sense: if the intention was to bring out a new side of Adinolfi, the experiment has substantially successful. With a few “lies” less, perhaps, it would have been better. This, however, could have happened in any other TV program that was not a political talk, for example. Another speech would have made if Adinolfi had instead participated in Big Brother. Then yes that this “test” would have a meaning.

And then, to end, the phrase of Simona Ventura smiles who said – during yesterday’s final – that Mario Adinolfi managed to destroy all the prejudices that weighed on him one by one. Be careful, however, are we sure that it was only prejudices? Everything is fine, but the portrait of Adinolfi like the poor misunderstood victim also not. Rather, let’s say that certain topics have just been touched and only the “person” Mario Adinolfi has come out. Also nice, but certainly “emptied” of his ideas.

