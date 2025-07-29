The ISS data on the Chikungunya virus in Italy, what you need to know without alarmism

In recent weeks, in the province of Piacenza the First autochthonous casethat is, the infection took place directly in Italy, of viruses Chikungunya (Chikv): thus adds to the 29 cases already reported since the beginning of the year, however connected to Travel abroad. Chikv is aarbovirosisthat is, a disease caused by a virus transmitted by bites of arthropods (Usually, mosquitoes, but also ticks and phlebotomes) to men and other animals. It is transmitted by mosquitoes of the Aedes genre, in particular Aedes Aegypti And Aedes albopictus (better known as tiger mosquito) present in many areas of our territory and, such as the West Nile Virus, cannot be spread from person to person. Without alarmism, the risk of infection is concrete especially for those traveling in risk areas and healing is almost always complete, except for rare cases.

Together with Dengue and Zika viruses, Chikungunya is the subject of surveillance by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), but as reported by the European Center for the prevention and control of diseases (ECDC) and from the epidemiological data of the ISS, The disease in Europe is not endemicthat is, it is not rooted and specific to our territories. Also the France It is monitoring the Chikv situation, where about 800 cases were identified between May and July 2025, of which 80% deriving from falling abroad. A study published on Nature Communications has analyzed the trend of outbreaks over the years to predict future ones: it has emerged that a Increase in recorded cases especially in areas coastal and in the suburbs.

How the situation is in Italy: the map of confirmed cases

Chikungunya in Italy and Europe is part of the Arbovirosi present in the community epidemiological surveillance network, together with Dengue, Zika and West Nile: therefore it is included in the national prevention, surveillance and response plan to Arbovirosis (PNA) 2020-2025 and weekly bulletins are available that monitor its diffusion.

According to the update published the July 17, 2025since the beginning of the year they are 30 Cases confirmed by Chikungunyanone of them lethal, with a median age of 47 years. As reported by the ISS, Only one case is autochthonousthat is, the transmission took place in Italy, in the province of Piacenza. The remaining 29 cases, always more concentrated in northern Italy, are to be linked to Travel abroad. In particular, they have been reported:

1 case in Piedmont

9 cases in Lombardy

4 cases in Veneto

3 cases (in addition to the autochthonous one) in Emilia Romagna

6 cases in Tuscany

5 cases in Lazio

1 case in Campania

The analysis of experts on possible future scenarios

There is no need to make alarmism: at the moment, the greatest risk, as highlighted by the reports of the health authorities, is linked to travel to areas where the virus is endemic. Despite being able to give joint pains that last even months, it is rare cases and most patients It takes back completely from the infection in a few days. In the future, however, the Chikvd infections, both linked to travel and native, could increase, as detected by a recently published study conducted by the Bruno Kessler Foundation and the Superior Institute of Health (ISS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Regions.

The researchers analyzed the data of Chikungunya infections recorded in our country from the 2006 to 2023with the aim of evaluating the risk of new outbreaks. Of the 235 Cases of Chikvd confirmed in the area, 93 they were native and well 142 deriving from travel abroad in areas at risk such as Thailand, Brazil, India and Dominican Republic, confirming the Non -endemic nature of the virus. In fact, even in recent years, the infections from Chiunguya were mainly imported: in 2023 and 2024, for example, they were reported respectively 8 And 17 cases, all from abroad, while in 2022 no case had been reported. This uphill trend is one of the data that emerged from the study, with possible further increase in outbreaks and cases of infection in the years to come.

It also emerged that, taking into consideration the population density and climatic datato be more at risk of new outbreaks are the coastal areas and urban suburbs. According to the study, the transmission takes place From July to late Septemberperiod of greater spread of Aedes Albopictusthe tiger mosquitoes that in Italy are the main vectors of the virus. Given the climatic conditions in favor of the survival of these mosquitoes, the coastal areas of the South and Central Italy However, they could be at risk even until November.

The situation in the world and in Europe

According to theWorld Health Organization (WHO) was identified the first time in Tanzania in 1952 and subsequently in other countries of Africa and Asia. In December 2024, the WHO reports a total of 119 Countries and territories in which the presence of this disease was documented, even if it highlights the difficulty of having a real photograph of the world diffusion due to the lack of instruments and technologies for its detection in some areas of the world. Furthermore, the initial symptoms (fever, pain in the limbs and skin redness) can be confused with Dengue and Zika, making it further The differential diagnosis is complicated.

Chikungunya infections have been recorded in Europe since 2007especially in Italy and in France: the largest outbreak was recorded in Italy in 2007 with 334 suspicious cases, of which 204 were then confirmed as Chikv infections. In France, between 1 May and 22 July 2025, the official French public health bulletin reports 833 imported cases of chikungunya; To these are added some autochthonous outbreaks in some regions such as Occitania, Provence, Corsica, Nuova Aquitania and Grand Est.

According to the ECDC, from the beginning of 2025 until the beginning of June, around the world have been reported 220,000 cases of Chikvd e 80 deaths related to over 40 countries.