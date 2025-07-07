The Italian Belloni leaves the Cabinet of Ursula von der Leyen: what we know

Elisabetta Belloni, former director of the Department of Security Department (DIS), will leave her assignment in the cabinet of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the EU executive, after the rumors circulated in the last few hours.

Why did Belloni leave the diplomatic assignment?

Belloni had entered the Von der Leyen team at the end of January as a diplomatic councilor, a role of high profile and close collaboration with the President of the European Commission. His stay in Brussels, however, lasted just over seven months. According to European sources, Belloni personally communicated to Von der Leyen his intention to resign, motivating the choice with personal reasons.

Ursula von der Leyen’s irritation

The decision would have been anticipated by a face -to -face interview with Von der Leyen, followed by the sending of a formal letter. Belloni, according to people close to her, had hidden from the beginning to understand that his would have been a limited experience over time, with the idea of ​​returning to Italy by the summer.

However, Belloni’s choice was not welcomed by the Commission number one. Indeed, Von der Leyen would have tried to convince diplomatics to take a step back and continue his assignment. Without, however, to get any outcome. However, Belloni will carry on his commitment: on the agenda there are two important missions from the top of the European Union in China and Japan. At the end, he will return to Italy.