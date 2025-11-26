The Italian cities with the most expensive blue striped car parks: who decides the price

Have you ever wondered which Italian cities you can park in blue stripes is it more expensive? Although there is no official ranking in this regard, we observed the prices of the blue car parks in the 10 most populated cities in Italy (respectively: Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Bari and Catania), and discovered which ones have the highest prices. Maybe you have already guessed the city where you pay the most: Milan. In the Lombard capital, and in particular in the “Cerchia dei Bastioni” (Area C) the hourly rate reaches €3.00 per hour for the first two hours, and €4.50 per hour for subsequent hours. A figure that is not surprising, especially considering that the large cities of the North have significantly higher average parking rates (+25/30%) compared to the Centre-South, and prices are more expensive in the urban centres. In Milan, Rome, Florence and Bologna follow in order of price.

How much does paid parking cost in Milan, Rome, Bologna and Florence

Taking into account the limited traffic zones in areas B and C a Milanbeyond the area C already mentioned, the other areas (area between the perimeter of Area C and the trolleybus circle) cost €2.00 per hour on weekdays, from 8am to 7pm. In areas outside the trolleybus circle, however, the cost drops between €1.50 and €1.20 per hour.

Romehowever, saw the increase in parking prices a few months ago: come on €3.00 per hour for the historic center car parks at €1.50 per hour on the railway ring. The price drops as you move towards the outskirts of the city, arriving on average between 1.20 and 1.00 € per hour.

The costs of the blue stripes a Bologna remain high in the busiest areas: €2.40 per hour in the Circle of the Thousand and €1.80 per hour in the historic center. In the semi-central area of ​​the city the price drops to €1.50 per hour, while in the suburbs it reaches €1.20 per hour. Bologna doesn’t reach the Milanese peak, but at €2.40 per hour it is still among the most expensive cities.

In the Tuscan capital, Florencethe blue stripes are part of the Parking Control Zones (ZCS), located outside the ZTL (Limited Traffic Zone) of the historic centre. The hourly price of ZCS 1 is relatively high, with the first hour at 2.40 € and from the second hour onwards 3.00 € per hour. The ZCS in more peripheral areas (2-3-4-5), however, have a normal price: the first hour €1.00, while the second and subsequent hours cost €2.00 per hour.

But who decides the hourly price of the blue stripes?

It is always and only the one who establishes the price of parking spaces with blue lines Commonas required by art. 7 of the Highway Code, which attributes the management and regulation of parking on the road to local authorities. It is therefore the municipal council that decides, and not the operator (for example AMA, ATAC, etc.), which only applies the approved tariff.

The tariffs are mainly used for avoid stopping too long in the busiest areasguaranteeing rotation and therefore the availability of parking for everyone. In areas such as the center of Milan, Florence, Rome and Bologna, prices become higher precisely because they are high demand areas and low soil availability.

Furthermore, the price of the blue stripes can rise significantly from year to year due to theinflationand the Municipality adjusts the tariffs to adapt them to the general increase in prices. Furthermore, when the municipal councils have to decide the amount to be paid, they also take into consideration the management costs (parking meters, signs, control).

But parking prices, whether high or not, are also a political-urban planning tool for encourage citizens to use public transport or other means (bike, scooter, car sharing) rather than the private car, also because doing so traffic is reduced And monumental areas are protected.