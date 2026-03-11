The Italian frigate Martinengo has arrived in defense of Cyprus: it is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles and torpedoes

An image of the Italian frigate Martinengo. Credit: MICHI abba, CC BY–SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



There Frigate Federico Martinengo she just arrived at Cyprusafter being sent by the minister Guido Crosetto in defense of the Mediterranean island. The ship of Italian Navy had set sail from Taranto last Friday, with a crew of 160 sailors: Now, as the war in Iran continues, the frigate will operate in coordination with vessels from France, Spain and the Netherlands. But what are the technical characteristics of this ship, also equipped with anti-aircraft missiles And torpedoes?

The characteristics of the Italian frigate Martinengo: missiles, cannons and torpedoes

A frigate is nothing more than a vessel that carries out escort functions for other ships: the Federico Martinengo was launched in 2017 after almost three years of work at the Riva Trigoso and Muggiano factories. This is a military measuring vessel 144 m long For 19.7 wide and a maximum height from the keel line of 44.8 meters. At full load the displacement is 6900 tons and is capable of maintaining a maximum continuous speed of over 27 knots – approximately equivalent to 50 km/h. As for the crew, the vehicle is capable of hosting 168 soldiersfor a total of 201 beds.

A particularly interesting aspect of this craft is its combat system – they are present cannons both medium and small caliber as well as missiles anti-aircraft, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface (embarkable on helicopters). But not only that: the vehicle is also equipped with torpedoesi Lightweight Torpedo MU90.

All this allows the vehicle to have a multi-mission use: from maritime security to surveillance, including the possibility of transporting civilians and valuable goods.

Who was Federico Martinengo, from whom the Navy ship takes its name

Federico Martinengo was born in Rome in 1897 and soon embarked on a military career atNaval Academy of Livorno. During the First World War he distinguished himself as a pilot of theAviation of Marinashooting down five enemy seaplanes and earning two silver medals. In the following years he held command roles in China, in the Aegean and on board the cruiser Muzio Attendolo.

Photography by Federico Martinengo.



On 9 September 1943, to save the Italian units from German capture, he left La Spezia on board the Anti-Submarine Lookout 234. Near the island of Gorgona he faced two enemy motor torpedo boats in an unequal fight, in which he lost his life. For this gesture he was awarded the gold medal for military valor in memory.