The Jackal: "In a standardized world we choose to be imperfect but true. Small fish 2? Will make you excite"

The Jackal returned to the first videos with the second season of small fish that debuts on June 13 with eight new episodes. We laugh, we cry, you identify with the inner crises of the characters and a wonderful journey in the pop culture of the 90s is made between iconic guest stars such as Tonio Cartonio della Melevision, Peppe Vessicchio, cinematographic references to films that have made the history of cinema as Titanic and Fight Club and much more.

Get ready for great things because The Jackal with small fish 2 have passed by creating a very original and incredibly engaging serial product. After meeting them, in Milan, at the first of the series, the director Francesco Ebbasta and the actors Fabio Balsamo, Ciro Priello, Aurora Leone, Gianluca Fr and Martina Tinnirello told us how the idea of ​​this series was born, what are the similarities between them and the characters who play in the series and every time they have moved on the set.

The Review of Pesci Small 2